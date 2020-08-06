Wisconsin to Start Fall Camp on Aug. 10

The Badgers are just a few days away from the start of their fall camp.

On Thursday afternoon, a UW official told AllBadgers.com that fall camp will commence on Monday, Aug. 10.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus, WOZN's Zach Heilprin and Wisconsin State Journal's Colten Bartholomew tweeted the news previously as well.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten released its updated 2020 football schedule that features conference-only matchups. Wisconsin is still slated to open the season against Indiana on Friday, Sept. 4.

Here's the full schedule:

Sept. 4: Indiana

Sept. 12: At Northwestern

Sept. 19: At Nebraska

Sept. 26: Minnesota

Oct. 3: At Maryland

Oct. 10: Purdue

Oct. 17: Bye

Oct. 24: Illinois

Oct. 31: At Michigan

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: At Iowa

Nov. 21: Rutgers

Within the Big Ten's release on Wednesday, it also provided a reminder that "issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur." As seen earlier this week:

While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts

Earlier on Thursday, the preseason Amway Coaches Poll was released, and Wisconsin was ranked No. 12 in the nation, trailing just Ohio State (No. 2) and Penn State (No. 7) as those Big Ten teams in the polls.

