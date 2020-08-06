Wisconsin to Start Fall Camp on Aug. 10
Jake Kocorowski
The Badgers are just a few days away from the start of their fall camp.
On Thursday afternoon, a UW official told AllBadgers.com that fall camp will commence on Monday, Aug. 10.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus, WOZN's Zach Heilprin and Wisconsin State Journal's Colten Bartholomew tweeted the news previously as well.
On Wednesday, the Big Ten released its updated 2020 football schedule that features conference-only matchups. Wisconsin is still slated to open the season against Indiana on Friday, Sept. 4.
Here's the full schedule:
- Sept. 4: Indiana
- Sept. 12: At Northwestern
- Sept. 19: At Nebraska
- Sept. 26: Minnesota
- Oct. 3: At Maryland
- Oct. 10: Purdue
- Oct. 17: Bye
- Oct. 24: Illinois
- Oct. 31: At Michigan
- Nov. 7: Bye
- Nov. 14: At Iowa
- Nov. 21: Rutgers
Within the Big Ten's release on Wednesday, it also provided a reminder that "issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur." As seen earlier this week:
While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts
Earlier on Thursday, the preseason Amway Coaches Poll was released, and Wisconsin was ranked No. 12 in the nation, trailing just Ohio State (No. 2) and Penn State (No. 7) as those Big Ten teams in the polls.
2020 Wisconsin Watch List Candidates
- Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn: Chuck Bednarik Award watch list and Butkus Award watch list
- Quarterback Jack Coan: Davey O'Brien Award watch list, Maxwell Trophy watch list and Manning Award watch list
- Running back Nakia Watson: Doak Walker Award watch list
- Tight end Jake Ferguson: John Mackey Award watch list
- Safety Eric Burrell: Jim Thorpe Award watch list and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
- Offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen: Outland Trophy watch list
- Safety Madison Cone: Wuerffel Trophy watch list
- Long snapper Adam Bay: Patrick Mannelly Award watch list
AllBadgers.com's 20 in '20 Series:
- No. 1: Wisconsin's Deepest Position Groups
- No. 2: Wisconsin's Special Teams
- No. 3: Replacing Two Key Wisconsin Linebackers
- No. 4: 20 on '20: Wisconsin's Recruiting 'Upswing' in Recent Years
- No. 5: Tailgating Before, Attending Wisconsin Games at Camp Randall Stadium
- No. 6: Wisconsin's Running Back Room Post-Jonathan Taylor Era
- No. 7: Wisconsin's Wide Receivers and Replacing Three Contributors
- No. 8: Wisconsin's Deep Cornerback Room and a South Florida Connection
- No. 9: Jake Ferguson and What 2020 Could Bring
- No. 10: Wisconsin's Walk-On Tradition and Potential Contributors Next Season
- No. 11: David Moorman Discussing Wisconsin's Offensive Linemen
- No. 12: David Pfaff on Wisconsin's Defensive Line
- No. 13: Wisconsin's Fullbacks
- No. 14: Breaking Down Wisconsin's Updated 2020 Schedule