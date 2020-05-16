AllBadgers
Wisconsin Offers 2022 Running Backs

Jake Kocorowski

On Friday, a handful of recruits for the 2022 class announced via social media that they have been offered by Wisconsin.

Upon further look, one common denominator between all five current high school sophomores sits with the potential position they could play at the next level.

Gi'Bran Payne

247Sports' standalone ratings and Rivals both designate the Cincinnati, Ohio native as a four-star projected running back. 

The latter recruiting service reports 19 offers already. That includes 10 of the 14 Big Ten programs (Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State and Purdue)

Payne's Hudl profile lists him at 5'11, 195 pounds, and based off of his sophomore film below, he already displays breakaway speed and the ability to find the right angles to elude defenders.

Omarion Hampton

247Sports' standalone rankings currently rate Hampton a four-star running back, the No. 107 player overall and No. 12 running back in the nation.

The recruiting service also reports 14 offers from Power 5 programs Arkansas, Duke, Miami, Michigan, N.C. State, North Carolina and Penn State, among others.

Hampton's sophomore film shows a back who early on in his prep career can already pull away at the second and third levels of the defense while not being afraid to lay a smack on opposing players. 

Michael Allen

Wisconsin stayed within "The Tar Heel State" with an offer to Allen, a Greenville (NC) J.H. Rose product. 

247Sports' standalone rankings designate him as a four-star athlete and No. 121 player in the nation for the class of 2022.

Both 247Sports and Rivals, the latter of whom projects Allen to be a running back, report seven offers from such notable programs like N.C. State, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Noted at 5'9, 191 pounds on his Hudl profile, Allen's sophomore film shows a player that has some returning ability early on, along with hitting the edge and getting past defenders at the next level.

Damari Alston

Wisconsin has offered a couple of Georgia products already in the past two weeks in 2022 tight end Jack Nickel and 2021 wide receiver/tight end Leo Blackburn, Jr. 

Alston, from College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy, is rated a four-star recruit by Rivals. Both that recruiting service and 247Sports report 25 offers already for the sophomore that include Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Tennessee and West Virginia.

At a listed 5'10 and 195 pounds, Alston shows the skillset to get to the edge in his sophomore highlights, along with some special teams return ability.

Kaytron Allen

Allen's sophomore film, which designates him at 5'11 and 207 pounds already, notes the second-year back ran for 1,097 yards on 8.1 yards per carry and 15 touchdowns last season.

The back currently plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Both 247Sports and Rivals rate Allen as a four-star running back with 17 reported offers. Notable Power 5 powerhouses on that list reportedly include Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

Looking for a theme here with all five? Wisconsin analyst for recruiting, Jensen Gebhardt, coyly summed it up on Friday:

