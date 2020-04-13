Of course, Wisconsin has not been able to conduct its spring practices in both March and April due to new guidelines during this COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten Conference recently announced on March 27 that the stoppage for all of its members' organized team activities would be extended through May 4.

When sessions kick up or football resumes a schedule or routine on campus remains to be known at this point. That uncertainty will just be something we all have to deal with at this point.

Once practices or team activities resume, all the players will be worth watching (obviously, as it is what I am paid to do). However, AllBadgers.com wanted to break down a few that it would be honing in on to see how they could influence the program.

On Sunday, we listed some offensive linemen and tight ends. Now on Monday, let's break down a few of the offensive skill position players.

Graham Mertz

The four-star prep signal caller, Elite 11 participant and 2019 All-American Bowl MVP redshirted his first season at UW. He played in two games, completing 9-of-10 passes for 73 yards in his time on the field. As noted in early January, he stated he also received a significant jump in first-team practice reps during Iowa week with Jack Coan banged up a bit (Coan eventually started that game).

During Rose Bowl media day, Mertz also acknowledged the biggest area he has focused on and wanted to dive more into this offseason is to master the team's pass protection schemes. That would have likely include discussions with offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph.

“That's the biggest thing and knowing where I'm going to be protected at all times and just kind of get that out of the way and just focus on everybody else," Mertz said. "For me, I'm just going to probably get with Coach 'Rudy' a little bit and just try to master o-line.”

Coan locked down the starting spot in 2019 in completing nearly 70% of his throws for over 2,700 yards. He threw 18 touchdown passes but only five interceptions. Spring practices would not have determined the starting spot immediately, but it could have shown just how far Mertz has grown since first coming to Madison and if he had closed the gap with Coan in Jon Budmayr's room.

I am also intrigued by what Chase Wolf could possibly bring to the equation again. He went through his first spring ball last March and April, and then he also showed some playmaking ability in the first week of fall camp in August. He has a strong arm and mobility that is different from the others in what could be thought of as UW's deepest quarterback room in recent memory.

Isaac Guerendo

With Jonathan Taylor declaring for the NFL Draft, the Wisconsin offense and its backfield will need to replace 2,003 rushing yards and 26 total touchdowns from a year ago. There is talent in that backfield, and how Nakia Watson and Garrett Groshek step up in their third and fifth years at UW, respectively, will be a storyline as well.

That being said, how Guerendo continues his development could greatly bolster the group's versatility and playmaking ability in carving out a role in the offense.

The Indiana native received more attention at the end of his redshirt freshman season -- not just in returning a kickoff 49 yards against Minnesota in the regular season finale, but also receiving some touches during the 2020 Rose Bowl against Oregon.

A.J. Abbott/Stephan Bracey

Wisconsin will need to replace key offensive cogs in Taylor, Tyler Biadasz and Quintez Cephus. The wide receiver group very well might be the position that will be the most intriguing to watch. Along with Cephus departing, A.J. Taylor exhausted his eligibility, and Aron Cruickshank left the team in January to later join Rutgers.

On top of that, position coach Ted Gilmore left Wisconsin to become Michigan State's tight ends coach. Alvis Whitted was hired in early March, who has had stints at the college and professional level with Colorado State and the Green Bay Packers, respectively.

The program returns Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis, both of whom have the abilities to make game-changing plays as seen in flashes during the past three seasons. Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz will be redshirt seniors, and the walk-ons have stepped up when needed. When sessions kick back up, whom steps up among the entire group will be a major storyline.

Any of the receivers on the roster could be named to this AllBadgers.com's list. Head coach Paul Chryst discussed the room and whom could fill roles with reporters on March 10.

"You got four seniors that have played, and then you've got a younger group. A.J. Abbott and Taj (Mustapha), Stephan Bracey. I'm anxious to see. We got one new early enrollee in 'Chim' (true freshman Chimere Dike) so that group, it'll be a really good spring for them. Emmet Perry has been injured most every part of it, can he stay healthy?

"It'll come from that room but don't know who it is, right? And yet, those four seniors, I think they've got a chance. 'Dunners' (Jack Dunn) is not gonna do anything this spring, but spring's a great opportunity for them. For instance, 'KP' hasn't done a ton in the slot, but this spring, he needs to get some of those reps and see, is that something he can take over what A.J. (Taylor) was doing last year. So doesn't matter if you've played a lot or haven't played at all, spring you can get a ton out of."

Unfortunately, those spring practices in both March and April will not happen. However, I will call out both Abbott and Bracey here just for the sake of pointing out a couple of individuals. Both hailing from the Wolverine State, Abbott was listed at 6'2 and 195 pounds on Wisconsin's spring roster, while Bracey was at 5'10 and 175.

The former seemed to be make some solid catches in camp last year, while the latter is entering his second year in the program. Both also could bring different skillsets that could complement the offense.