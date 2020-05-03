Which Badger are Fans Most Excited For Next Season?

Whenever college football begins, there will be an appetite to see just whom emerges to help the Wisconsin Badgers next season.

Head coach Paul Chryst and his coaching staff will need to replace key contributors on both sides of the ball -- linebackers Chris Orr and Zack Baun on defense, Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Biadasz and Quintez Cephus on offense to name a few.

Position outlooks and the subsequent competition at outside linebacker, running back, offensive line and wide receiver will discussed down the line. Of course, many also look at quarterback with incumbent starter Jack Coan -- who put together a solid 2019 campaign -- looking to hold the top spot with the highly-touted Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf looking to to make an impact under center (or in the pistol or out of the shotgun).

AllBadgers.com poses this question to the Wisconsin football faithful -- which player are you most excited for next season?

Though I would not use the term "excited" as the word for me as part of the beat covering the program, here are some players at each position group that I am intrigued to watch in how they perform once football starts (and reporters are allowed to cover practices):

Quarterback: Graham Mertz/Chase Wolf

Running back: Isaac Guerendo

Wide receiver: Stephan Bracey

Tight end: Hayden Rucci/Clay Cundiff

Offensive line: Cormac Sampson

Defensive line: Keeanu Benton

Outside linebacker: Jaylan Franklin/Spencer Lytle

Inside linebacker: Leo Chenal

Cornerback: Caesar Williams/Faion Hicks/Rachad Wildgoose/Semar Melvin

Safety: Scott Nelson

Special teams: Blake Wilcox/Andy Vujnovich (if the latter is eligible to play)

Which players are you looking forward seeing or hearing about once football kicks back up? Let AllBadgers.com know in the comments section below.