AllBadgers.com Mailbag: Wide receivers, Graham Mertz

Last week, I asked you, the UW faithful, to send in your questions. Thank you all for those! As seen below, I have tried to answer them to the best of my knowledge (and also provided my opinion as well). I will also work to answer a couple more later this week.

From Buckyfan11: Who do you think could step up behind Davis, Pryor, Dunn and Adam Krumholz at WR this year?

It is a question that, in my opinion, will need to be answered if not this year, then definitely next when the four seniors exhaust their eligibility. With spring practices canceled as the Big Ten suspended organized team activities in March and April, and justifiably so for that matter, we did not get a look at new wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted and his position group.

There are options though. I asked new Detroit Lions wide out Quintez Cephus last month just who he feels in that receiver room will step up going forward -- especially in terms of some of the younger or more of the unproven players in that room. He noted the four Badger seniors, but also mentioned redshirt freshman Stephan Bracey.

“I think we know that ‘KP’ and Danny are those guys and Jack Dunn and Krumholz have the most experience, in-game experience and I’ll look forward to them contributing and stepping up as leaders," Cephus said on April 21. "But Stephan Bracey, I think he is a young guy that will be able to show what he can do on the field next year."

"He's a fast guy. He can return punts, return kicks, and he'll be able to do some of those things that they won't have in ‘AC’ (Aron Cruickshank) that he brought to us last year.”

Spring would have been huge for players like Emmet Perry, Cade Green, Taj Mustapha, A.J. Abbott, the several walk-ons at the position group, and even true freshman early enrollee Chimere Dike. I think all have the talent and become contributors, but it should be interesting who stands out once team football activities resume.

Head coach Paul Chryst talked with reporters in March about the wide receivers group and looking for those to step into roles:

"You got four seniors that have played, and then you've got a younger group," Chryst said. "A.J. Abbott and Taj (Mustapha), Stephan Bracey. I'm anxious to see. We got one new early enrollee in 'Chim' (true freshman Chimere Dike) so that group, it'll be a really good spring for them. Emmet Perry has been injured most every part of it, can he stay healthy?

"It'll come from that room but don't know who it is, right? And yet, those four seniors, I think they've got a chance. 'Dunners' (Jack Dunn) is not gonna do anything this spring, but spring's a great opportunity for them. For instance, 'KP' hasn't done a ton in the slot, but this spring, he needs to get some of those reps and see, is that something he can take over what A.J. (Taylor) was doing last year. So doesn't matter if you've played a lot or haven't played at all, spring you can get a ton out of."

From thomas aquinas: If Graham Mertz does not start as our QB, will he transfer?

I know this has been a question some of the fanbase has asked since even before fall camp of 2019. Let me first state that I have not spoken with Mertz or others in or around the program about this topic at all recently.

That being said, I do not subscribe to the thinking that he would leave for several reasons. First, Jack Coan will be a senior next season. If he continues to hold on to that starting spot and play in at least five games, he would exhaust his eligibility at the end of 2020 (or whenever said season is over). That would open the door for Mertz and Chase Wolf to compete for the QB1 spot the year thereafter.

Secondly, there was consideration by the NCAA about the one-time transfer waiver going into effect. That would allow student-athletes to play right away for the five sports that currently do not allow immediate eligibility (those are football, men's and women's basketball, men's hockey and baseball).

However, the NCAA Board of Directors stated about two weeks ago that those modifications to the current rule "are not appropriate at this time."

Sports Illustrated noted that the board "can still vote to alter the transfer rules in May." If it does not pass for this upcoming athletic/academic year, that would mean a football player would still need to sit for a full season unless an eligibility waiver was submitted and approved. With the quarterback position ripe for battle the year after, Mertz would have an opportunity to win the job at UW, so why transfer and potentially have to sit a year? Again, that could change depending upon if and when the vote would take place, and when exactly those changes would take effect.

Lastly, based on his interactions seen during spring and fall camps and on social media, Mertz seems like a great teammate and is invested in UW. In April of 2019, I wrote for Bucky's 5th Quarter about how the quarterback room started to forge a bond through the ensuing competition that was taking place. After the Central Michigan game in early September, he stated in an article I published on BadgerBlitz.com about how he and Wolf are best friends.

Anything can change depending upon circumstances, interactions and what not, but I think there are plenty of reasons to stay.