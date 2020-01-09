Wisconsin's 2020 Season-Opener vs. Indiana a Friday Night Matchup

Another season, another Friday night affair to kick start Wisconsin Badgers football.

On Thursday afternoon, UW announced that its 2020 season-opener against Indiana will be played on Friday evening, Sept. 4. The athletic department noted the respective kickoff time and designated television network will be declared at a later time.

As noted by Wisconsin in its announcement, the Big Ten matchup will be the fourth occasion in the last decade that the program has begun a season under the lights of Camp Randall Stadium in a nighttime setting (with 2011, 2017 and 2018 being the other years).

For what it is worth, the conference contest against the Hoosiers will also be the first time since 1982 that the Badgers have commenced a season against a Big Ten foe.

Indiana posted an 8-5 record in 2019 under head coach Tom Allen. UW holds a 41-18-2 all-time series lead over IU. That includes a 23-8-1 record in Madison.

Here's the full press release from Wisconsin: