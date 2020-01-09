Wisconsin's 2020 Season-Opener vs. Indiana a Friday Night Matchup
Another season, another Friday night affair to kick start Wisconsin Badgers football.
On Thursday afternoon, UW announced that its 2020 season-opener against Indiana will be played on Friday evening, Sept. 4. The athletic department noted the respective kickoff time and designated television network will be declared at a later time.
As noted by Wisconsin in its announcement, the Big Ten matchup will be the fourth occasion in the last decade that the program has begun a season under the lights of Camp Randall Stadium in a nighttime setting (with 2011, 2017 and 2018 being the other years).
For what it is worth, the conference contest against the Hoosiers will also be the first time since 1982 that the Badgers have commenced a season against a Big Ten foe.
Indiana posted an 8-5 record in 2019 under head coach Tom Allen. UW holds a 41-18-2 all-time series lead over IU. That includes a 23-8-1 record in Madison.
Here's the full press release from Wisconsin:
MADISON, Wis. – There’s nothing quite like Camp Randall After Dark and Badger fans won’t have to wait long into the 2020 season to experience the phenomenon. Wisconsin will face Big Ten foe Indiana in the opener at Camp Randall Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4. The game time and broadcast network will be announced at a later date.
This will mark the fourth time in the last 10 years that UW has opened a season with a night game at Camp Randall (2011 vs. UNLV, 2017 vs. Utah State and 2018 vs. Western Kentucky). It is also the first time since 1982 (vs. No. 12 Michigan) that Wisconsin has started its season with a conference game.
Indiana is one of four teams that played in bowl games in 2019 that will visit Madison in 2020. In addition to the Hoosiers, Appalachian State (Sept. 19), Minnesota (Oct. 10) and Illinois (Oct. 31) come to Camp Randall next season. The home schedule also includes Southern Illinois (Sept. 12) and Nebraska (Nov. 21).
