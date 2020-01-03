Early Questions for Wisconsin's 2020 Season

The book closed on the Wisconsin Badgers' 2019 season with a disappointing 28-27 loss to the Oregon Ducks in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Game. The program did not finish on the note it wanted to, but Paul Chryst's team still recorded 10 wins, captured the Big Ten West division title and saw key players claim All-America honors.

Just one day after "The Granddaddy of Them All," AllBadgers.com looks ahead to Wisconsin's 2020 season with five questions about the upcoming team.

1. Who declares early for the NFL Draft, and who returns to Wisconsin?

We know Chris Orr, Zack Baun, A.J. Taylor, David Moorman, Jason Erdmann and other seniors have finished their time donning the cardinal and red. Will others potentially do the same?

The two big names revolve around junior running back Jonathan Taylor and redshirt junior center Tyler Biadasz, The former went over 2,000 yards for the second consecutive season, claimed unanimous first-team All-America honors and became a two-time Doak Walker Award winner. The latter anchored the Wisconsin offensive line for 41 consecutive starts, heard his name called as the 2019 Rimington Trophy -- given annually to the nation's top center -- and himself became a unanimous All-American pick this season.

Those two really do not have much more to accomplish on the field in a personal instance, and NFL personnel will likely be high on both if they declare early. Logically speaking, them leaving Wisconsin to prepare to play on Sundays makes sense, though neither have given confirmation they have decided to do so.

"I'm not on that right now. I just want to spend time with my guys," Biadasz told reporters after Wisconsin's Rose Bowl loss regarding a timeline for his decision.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus finished the season with 59 receptions for 901 yards and seven touchdown catches -- all team highs. One would think NFL interest would be peaked after a year that saw him display the ability to block, separate from defenders and consistently make contested catches look easy.

When asked during Rose Bowl availability if he had given further thought about what he wants to do next season, Cephus acknowledged he would think about it after the game. One of the factors to be considered in weighing his decision? An off-the-field achievement.

"One of the things that means a lot to me is getting my degree," Cephus said. "Nobody in my household did it, and I would be the first. So that's something, just talking to my family and weighing the pros and the cons and seeing what's real, and that's really it."

2. How will Wisconsin's offensive line look next season?

If Biadasz does not return, the interior of the line will look drastically different than what was seen in the final games of 2019. Moorman and Erdmann locked down the left and right guard spots, respectively, in the final month of the regular season before the former suffered an ankle injury that pushed Kayden Lyles into first-team snaps again.

For that matter, the versatile Erdmann also backed up Biadasz as the No. 2 center while Moorman could be used in an emergency situations there. Lyles worked at guard and center during 2019 spring practices, but offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Joe Rudolph mentioned in August that the staff condensed the redshirt sophomore's duties to just the former as he transitioned back from the defensive line. Does he slide inside once again if called upon, and who also receives reps there?

Redshirt sophomore Josh Seltzner experienced game snaps in a guard rotation earlier this season before Erdmann and Moorman solidified their spots on the line. Logan Bruss locked down the right tackle spot, but the in-state product also cross-trained at guard for the opening weeks of spring practices.

Redshirt junior Cole Van Lanen emerged as a more-than-solid starting left tackle, and redshirt sophomore Tyler Beach rounded out a trio of game-ready players that anchored the edges this year.

How Michael Furtney, Joe Tippmann and Logan Brown work themselves into the mix, and even how four-star 2020 signee Jack Nelson starts his Wisconsin career as a midyear enrollee, will be worth watching. Does Cormac Sampson -- who transitioned to the line in the spring but moved back to tight end during the season with injuries at the position group -- wind up back in Rudolph's room? The Eau Claire, Wis., native worked at both center and tackle before emerging as a more-than-capable, 275-pound blocking tight end.

3. Who steps up to replace Baun's and Orr's production in the Wisconsin pass rush?

Wisconsin finished with 51 sacks this season, a program record and a substantial increase from the 2018 total of 19. Twenty-four of the team's sacks came from the redshirt senior duo, however.

The outside linebacker rotation and subsequent battles should be intriguing entering 2020 without the All-American in Baun. Izayah Green-May claimed a starter's spot to begin this season before suffering an injury that allowed Noah Burks to step in. The redshirt junior held on to that role up through the Rose Bowl, recording seven tackles for loss and two sacks, but Alabama transfer Christian Bell also emerged later in the year.

Redshirt senior Tyler Johnson will be gone from Bobby April's room, but how redshirt freshman Jaylan Franklin and true freshman Spencer Lytle emerge and take greater strides in the group will be an area AllBadgers.com monitors if spring practices are open to the media.

For the inside linebackers, Orr will be missed not just for what he accumulated on the stats sheet but in the locker room. He was the vocal leader of the position group, the defense and the team. After leading UW in tackles (80) and placing third in sacks (5.5) in 2019, Jack Sanborn will enter his third year in the program as the most experienced starter in Bob Bostad's room.

True freshman Leo Chenal has all the physical tools and has matured greatly since enrolling last January. He and redshirt junior Mike Maskalunas worked into the two-deep for the Big Ten West champs, and now their roles will likely increase. Who locks up the starting spot?

For that matter, can the defensive line -- which will bring back Isaiahh Loudermilk, Garrett Rand, Bryson Williams and true freshman standout Keeanu Benton -- create more pressure of their own?

4. How do special teams shape up from a specialists perspective?

Gone will be kickoff guru Zach Hintze, long-time holder Connor Allen and punter Anthony Lotti. A lot will change in this group of specialists led by assistant coach Chris Haering.

Hintze's leg -- for both kickoff duties the past three seasons and as a field goal kicker in the final months of 2019 -- will be missed. Allen solidified holding duties for a few seasons, and despite making mistakes against Ohio State and Oregon recently, Lotti overall showed more consistency in his final year at UW.

Collin Larsh connected on 12-of-18 field goal attempts in 2019, including hitting two of three in the Rose Bowl, so Wisconsin will have at least one returning specialist with game time experience. Walk-on Blake Wilcox will enter his redshirt freshman season in Madison, and it will be worth watching if he can compete for kickoff and punting duties. Conor Schlicting is the only denoted punter on the Badgers' roster with Allen and Lotti exhausting their eligibility.

5. What will we see out of the quarterback room in 2020?

I personally saved this one for last. Jack Coan will enter his fourth year at UW after a stellar junior campaign that saw him complete 69.6% of his throws for over 2,700 yards with 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Coan showed the ability to make deep throws, deliver accurate passes, run when needed, and guide the offense to success.

Four-star signal caller Graham Mertz worked his way into the two-deep after his performances in spring and fall camps. The Kansas native passes the eye test when watching him in practice earlier this year with his ability to throw accurate, strong passes and to stretch defenses with deep shots.

According to Rudolph's discussion with reporters on Dec. 27 in Los Angeles, he believed the freshman -- who played only two games in 2019 and retained his redshirt status -- made significant strides.

"I thought there were a couple of games where Jack was a little bit banged up, weren't sure exactly where he would be, and I thought he just did an outstanding job of preparing," Rudolph said. "I saw his confidence level improve tremendously. I thought how he handled the huddle, how he handled everyone at the line of scrimmage, how he prepared, I saw all those things kind of come together for him. And I told him those weeks, I go, 'Dude, if you've got go, you're ready. You're prepared that way.'

"I could see it. I could see his development."

The question many Badger faithful are asking revolves around if Mertz can usurp Coan for the top spot. The latter set an extremely high bar for efficiency this season as the Long Island native won the starting job under center and never looked back. Now, can one of the highest-ranked quarterback recruits of the 2019 class make even more significant steps in what -- from the outside looking in -- could be an enticing position battle?

Note: All quotes from Cephus and Rudolph come from audio and quotes courtesy of CollegePressBox.com