Jack Coan Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

We do not know when we will see Jack Coan on the field again due to the postponement of the Big Ten football season, but he did rack up another preseason honor on Tuesday.

Coan and 47 other college quarterbacks were selected to be on the watch list for the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The honor "is presented annually to the top senior and upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee," according to the award's press release.

Last season, Coan helped guide Wisconsin to a Big Ten West title and a 2020 Rose Bowl berth. He finished his junior campaign completing 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions. That yielded a 151.76 passing efficiency rating.

Coan ended the 2019 season ranked No. 7 in the nation in completion percentage and No. 19 in passer efficiency. He also did just enough in the run game to keep teams honest, scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

On top of that, the Sayville, N.Y., native emerged as one of the leaders of the football program and asserted himself as someone who could guide the offense to consistent success.

Last month, Coan was named to three other watch lists. He was one of 90 players selected to the 2020 Maxwell Award preseason watch list, that was announced on July 24.

According to the award's website, "the Maxwell Football Club presents the Maxwell Award for the College Player of the Year."

The week prior to the Maxwell Award watch list nod, Coan also claimed the honor of being on the 2020 Davey O’Brien award watch list.

According to that award's press release, "the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award."

Then on July 30, Coan and 29 other quarterbacks were declared as candidates for the 2020 Manning Award preseason as unveiled by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

According to that honor's release, "The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting."

2020 Wisconsin Watch List Candidates