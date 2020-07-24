AllBadgers
Wisconsin QB Jack Coan Selected to Maxwell Award Watch List

Jake Kocorowski

To end the week, Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan received yet another preseason distinction.

Coan was one of 90 players selected to the 2020 Maxwell Award preseason watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Friday. 

According to the award's website, "the Maxwell Football Club presents the Maxwell Award for the College Player of the Year."

Last season, Coan helped guide Wisconsin to a Big Ten West title and a 2020 Rose Bowl berth. He finished his junior campaign completing 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions. That yielded a 151.76 passing efficiency rating.

Coan ended the 2019 season ranked No. 7 in the nation in completion percentage and 19th in passer efficiency. He also did just enough in the run game to keep teams honest, scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

On top of that, the Sayville, N.Y., native emerged as one of the leaders of the football program and asserted himself as someone who could guide the offense to consistent success. 

Last week, Coan also claimed the honor of being on the 2020 Davey O’Brien award watch list.

According to that award's press release, "the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award."

