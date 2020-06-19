Welcome to "AM AllBadgers!" Each morning, we will publish an article catching up with the news of the day prior, along with anything else we may have missed pertaining to the cardinal and white.

Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn led Wisconsin in tackles during the 2019 season (80) and tied for first on the team in interceptions (three). He also contributed 5.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss as part of a potent combination with Chris Orr.

Now as a junior, he will also be called upon next season to help lift up the Wisconsin defense further and will need to help replace the production lost by Orr and Zack Baun exhausting their collegiate eligibility.

That being said, he claimed a preseason distinction earlier this month in being named as one of 42 players on the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list. As its official website states:

The IMPACT award is awarded annually to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of athletics and recognizes college football’s Defensive Player of the Year who best exemplifies the IMPACT acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

2020-21 Men's Basketball Roster

Wisconsin unveiled not just its new freshmen's jersey numbers this week, but the roster is now updated for the 2020-21 season.

Those not on the roster from last year's team include Brevin Pritzl, Courtland Cuevas, Samad Qawi, Owen Hamilton and Michael Ballard. Pritzl and Ballard were honored on senior night in March, while UW announced in May that Quevas and Qawi, both walk-ons like Ballard, had also graduated.

Men's Basketball Program Mourns Death of Former Badgers Standout Joe Franklin

Franklin stands in the UW Athletic Hall of Fame as a class of 1997 inductee. As his profile on UWBadgers.com states, he claimed unanimous first-team All-Big Ten honors during a 1968 campaign where he averaged 22.7 points per game. As he departed Wisconsin, he also ranked first in men's basketball program's history for points (1,215) and rebounds (858).

Read more from the Wisconsin State Journal's Jim Polzin.

The Memorial Union Terrace Open Starting on June 22 ... with Updates

Though restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic are still in place, at least a university landmark will return next week.

The Wisconsin Union announced that its terrace will open starting on June 22, next Monday. That being said, there are some significant updates to be aware of, including how to place a reservation (which will be of the same day nature), number of people per group, entrance and exit policies, and how to order your standard beverages and food by the shore of Lake Mendota. Read more here.

