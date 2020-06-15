AllBadgers
AM AllBadgers: Wisconsin Freshmen Arriving to Madison; Fundraiser Updates

Jake Kocorowski

Welcome to "AM AllBadgers!" Each morning, we will publish an article catching up with the news of the day prior, along with anything else we may have missed pertaining to the cardinal and white. 

As Wisconsin is planning for its football and volleyball players to kick off voluntary strength and conditioning activities starting on Monday, it appears some freshmen have started to arrive on campus. At least four first-year Badgers for Paul Chryst's program have tweeted that they are now in Madison.

RB Jalen Berger

TE Cam Large

ILB Malik Reed

WR Isaac Smith

OLB Kaden Johnson

Updates on Fundraisers

Earlier this weekend, AllBadgers.com featured a fundraiser that Wisconsin wide receiver Adam Krumholz and his girlfriend, Demitra Philosophos, have started to help create bags of essential items for the Madison community. 

Looking at said fundraiser, it surpassed the $10,000 mark on Sunday and it nearly is at $11,000. Their goal still remains $15,000 as of the morning of June 15.

Another receiver from the Madison area who initially walked on to UW, Jack Dunn, (along with his brother, graduate assistant Bobby Dunn) started their "Team 2020 Campaign" to raise donations for meals for Agrace HospiceCare in late March. As of Sunday evening, the campaign has accumulated $70,914 with a $100,000 goal.

From AllBadgers.com on Sunday

Coming Up This Week on AllBadgers.com

On Monday, reporters are slated to hear from Chryst and strength and conditioning coach Ross Kolodziej. Afterwards, AllBadgers.com will have articles up highlighting our conversations with both in the days thereafter. Plus, we will jump back into the "20 on '20" series pertaining to particular topics both on and off the field heading into next season.

