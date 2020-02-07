AllBadgers
Wisconsin CB James Williams Announces Upcoming Career-Ending Surgery

Jake Kocorowski

Late Thursday night, Wisconsin true freshman cornerback James Williams announced via Twitter that he will have a third upcoming surgery for a meniscus injury. That procedure, according to the South Florida native, will result in the end of his football career.

In the tweet, Williams discussed the timeline for his injury which dates back to his senior year of high school in September 2018. He also acknowledged a fall camp recurrence where he tore the same meniscus that required another surgery. According to UW's participation logs, he did not play for the Badgers last season. 

The defensive back stated the third operation is set for Feb. 12, 2019.

Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports composite, Rivals and ESPN, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Chaminade-Madonna Prep), product signed with Wisconsin as part of its 2019 class. After verbally committing to UW during the summer, he helped the Lions secure their second consecutive Class 3A state title in 2018.

UW welcomed three scholarship cornerbacks during that last recruiting cycle in Williams, fellow South Florida native Semar Melvin, and Dean Engram. All three eventually redshirted during their initial year in the program, though Melvin played in four games (starting two).

For its class of 2020, Wisconsin signed just one cornerback in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Pine Creek), native Max Lofy.

Some Badgers, including fellow South Florida native and position mate Faion Hicks and long snapper Josh Bernhagen, tweeted words of encouragement to Williams

