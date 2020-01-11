AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Report: Rams' Sean McVay "had great interest" in Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard

Jake Kocorowski

Per a tweet from an NFL reporter, it appears one team at the next level took note of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported on Saturday afternoon that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay "had great interest" in the UW assistant.

Based on reports from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, ESPN's Adam Schefter and The Denver Post, however, the NFC West organization will hire Denver Broncos outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley as its defensive coordinator. The team appears to have not formerly announced the decision as of Saturday, Jan. 11.

Leonhard -- a former 10-year NFL veteran after his walk-on, All-American career as a UW safety -- guided Wisconsin to another standout season in his third year as defensive coordinator.

With the national championship game to be played on Monday night, Wisconsin currently ranks first in the nation in third down conversion defense (27.3), fifth in total defense (287.1 yards per game), sixth in rushing defense (99.8 yards per game) and 10th in scoring defense (16.9 points per game). 

The Badgers also recorded a school-record 51 sacks -- 24 combined from linebackers Chris Orr and Zack Baun -- and their 3.64 sacks per game average ranks fifth in the FBS as of Jan. 7.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2019 Wisconsin Rewind: Offensive Line

A look back at what this line accomplished last season.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Boston Badger

GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. No. 20 Penn State

Follow along and comment about another Big Ten bash for Bucky!

Jake Kocorowski

2019 Wisconsin Rewind: Defensive Line

Time to look at the defense and an unsung group

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Breakdown all the action here at AllBadgers.com!

Jake Kocorowski

by

NotKobeKing

Wisconsin vs. Penn State: How to Watch, Projected Starters

How to take in all the action for a key Big Ten road contest.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's 2020 Season-Opener vs. Indiana a Friday Night Matchup

Another Friday night matchup for the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Boston Badger

Previewing the Penn State Nittany Lions

Stats and scouting reports from Badgers assistant Alando Tucker

Jake Kocorowski

Badgers Flipping the Page After Home Loss to Illinois

A short-term memory is key with the Nittany Lions up next.

Jake Kocorowski

Future Badger Breakdown: Four-Star RB Jalen Berger

Rankings, highlights and analysis about the latest Wisconsin commit.

Jake Kocorowski

Badgers Break Down Home Loss vs. Illinois

Check out the postgame video and quotes from AllBadgers.com

Jake Kocorowski