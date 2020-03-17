Badgers Make Matt Miller's NFL Draft 400

The NFL Scouting Combine and Wisconsin Pro Day are now complete. As we near closer to late April, mock drafts and player rankings from numerous media experts will continue to be released.

AllBadgers.com noted where Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson updated his draft rankings by position recently. On Monday night, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller unleashed his NFL Draft 400 where he designates his top 400 prospects for this year.

Once again, more Badgers are rated highly, with two in Miller's list of Top 50 players eligible.

Jonathan Taylor ranks No. 29 overall among players in this draft class and No. 3 among all running backs behind Georgia's DeAndre Swift and LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Miller also designates Taylor as the back with the "Best Speed.'

Just two spots behind Taylor in the Top 50, outside linebacker Zack Baun checked in at No. 31. The former Badgers' edge rusher is Miller's No. 4 linebacker behind Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, LSU's Patrick Queen and Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray.

In Indianapolis, Baun bench pressed 225 pounds 24 times, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds and recorded a 7.00-second 3-cone drill. On March 11 during Wisconsin's Pro Day, he improved his 20-yard shuttle to 4.08 seconds (from 4.31 in Indy).

"I think I had a good combine," Baun told reporters last week. "I think my position drills especially were very good. And I know that's kind of what teams really wanted to see me move in space and my hips and stuff like that. I just wanted to do my pro agility again here, and I dropped it two tenths (of a second). So that was my goal."

Here is where three other Badgers ranked in this edition of the NFL Draft 400:

Wide receiver: Quintez Cephus ranks No. 27 in this position group, two spots above Minnesota's Tyler Johnson.

Interior offensive lineman: Tyler Biadasz (No. 8)

Linebackers: Chris Orr (No. 40)

Granted this is just one set of rankings among many that will be unveiled before the draft actually takes place from April 23-25. It should be interesting how Cephus' improved 40-yard dash time (down to 4.56 seconds) and Orr's overall performance at Wisconsin's Pro Day last week factor into where NFL personnel place the two on teams' respective boards.

Orr's impressed inside the McClain Center last week. According to NFL.com's combine tracker, his 4.08-second 20-yard shuttle would have been tops among all designated linebackers who participated in that test. His 6.99-second three-cone drill would have placed him fifth in that group, and his 36.5" vertical jump would have had him ranked eighth. He also bench pressed 225 pounds 20 times.

Check Out More AllBadgers.com Coverage from Wisconsin Pro Day