Since Paul Chryst has taken over the Wisconsin football program beginning with the 2015 season, the Badgers have gone 52-16 in five years. UW has captured three Big Ten West division titles, played in three New Year's Six bowls, and are currently recruiting at a high level.

As we continue to make our way through the offseason, AllBadgers.com will take a look at some of the best performances particular players have had in the cardinal and white since Chryst took over. On the flip side, we will also rank some games where other programs took it to Wisconsin as well.

On Tuesday, we listed the top UW quarterbacks performances during the last five seasons that Chryst has been in charge. Now on Wednesday, we will turn our attention to opposing signal callers who have been successful against the Badgers' defense.

Luckily for Wisconsin over the course of the last five years, it has had one of the best defenses in the nation behind coordinators Dave Aranda, Justin Wilcox and Jim Leonhard. That being said, it has given up some big-time performances. Some games have ended in wins; others in hard to grasp losses.

A disclaimer: There is no scientific or point system designated here. These are purely based on AllBadgers.com's opinions that take the stats of the respective games, opponents and the eventual outcome of the contests into consideration. If fans have differing opinions, do not hesitate to list them below in the comment sections.

9. Conner Manning (Georgia State) in 2016: 20 of 29 for 269 yards, one touchdown

Peculiar opponent to pick off the bat, right? Well, the Sun Belt Conference opponent came into Camp Randall Stadium on that September afternoon and gave the Badgers a run for their money. Now, most of the discussion during this game was Wisconsin's offense not getting on track, leading to Chryst switching to Alex Hornibrook from Bart Houston. That being said, the Panthers averaged 9.3 yards per attempt through the air.

8. Jake Coker/Cooper Bateman (Alabama) in 2015: Combined for 22 of 29 for 264 yards, one touchdown

Many memories from Chryst's first contest in leading Wisconsin came from running back Derrick Henry and his 147 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns. However, the Crimson Tide quarterbacks threw the ball well in what became a 35-17 win for Nick Saban and Co.

7. Nate Stanley (Iowa) in 2017: 14 of 23 for 256 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

The Hawkeyes averaged 11.1 yards per attempt and 18.3 yards per completion in a game that the Badgers ultimately came back to win late by 11 points.

The Menomonie native's big target was tight end and eventual first-round draft pick T.J. Hockenson, who scorched the defense for 125 yards on just three receptions.

6. Adrian Martinez (Nebraska) in 2019: 13 of 23 for 220 yards and one passing touchdown; 16 carries, 89 yards, one touchdown

The dual-threat quarterback will be seen twice on this list, and with good reason. Despite Wisconsin pulling off a key 37-21 divisional win against Nebraska last November, the Huskers' offense took found holes in the Badgers' defense.

Not only did running back Dedrick Mills run for 188 yards on 17 carries, but Martinez also rushed for nearly 90 yards on just 16 touches on the ground -- including a 45-yard scamper. If you take away the sack yardage which is attributed to the quarterback's rushing stats each game, the sophomore signal caller actually would have been credited with 123 yards on 16 attempts (7.7 average) and a touchdown.

Through the air, UW also gave up 72 and 71 yards to Kanawai Noa and J.D. Spielman, respectively.

5. Aidan O'Connell (Purdue) in 2019: 26 of 43 for 289 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

Wisconsin won its senior day contest against Purdue last November, but Jeff Brohm and his offense pulled off some tricks to get Leonhard's defense off track a bit. Not even included in the third-string quarterback's stats were a 37-yard touchdown pass by wide receiver Milton Wright to tight end Brycen Hopkins that actually gave the Boilermakers the lead in the second quarter (before the Badgers responded with 24 unanswered points to pull away).

O'Connell also completed passes of 29, 37 and 38 yards during that afternoon.

4. Adrian Martinez (Nebraska) in 2018: 24 of 42 for 384 yards, two touchdowns

The then-true freshman quarterback showcased his potential under the lights Camp Randall Stadium on that early October evening.

Yes, UW won in comfortable fashion (41-24), but Nebraska eventually passed for 407 yards in defeat. Martinez ran the ball 13 times for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Spielman reeled in 209 yards on nine receptions, including a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

3. David Blough (Purdue) vs. Wisconsin in 2018: 31 of 48 for 386 yards, four touchdowns

AllBadgers.com broke down Jack Coan's performance on Tuesday in this game, especially with his two fourth-quarter touchdowns; however, Blough shined on that Saturday in West Lafayette.

He hit seven different receivers, including true freshman Rondale Moore who finished with 114 yards on nine receptions with two touchdowns. Isaac Zico (six receptions, 72 yards) and Terry Wright (five receptions, 99 yards) also were big-time targets in the eventual loss.

2. Justin Fields (Ohio State) in 2019 Big Ten Championship game: 19 of 31 for 299 yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions

For one half, Wisconsin contained Fields to completing just seven of 14 passes for 127 yards while sacking him three times.

In the final two quarters, however, he went 12 of 17 passing for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores went to eventual NFL Draft pick K.J. Hill, while Fields also found Chris Olave for a 50-yard gain on a key 3rd-and-7 on the Buckeyes' first drive of the second half. Honestly, if Wisconsin holds on that down, maybe the game unfolds differently.

Ohio State eventually went on to score 27 unanswered points to take the lead and the Big Ten title.

1. Trace McSorley (Penn State) during 2016 Big Ten Championship Game: 22 of 31 for 384 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions

Like last season's Big Ten title game, Wisconsin held a sizable lead against an East division opponent three years prior before an eventual comeback.

After falling behind 28-7 in the second quarter, McSorley and the Penn State passing attack rebounded with a fury. The quarterback aired it out to Saeed Blacknall twice for deep touchdowns of 40 and 70 yards, and the wide receiver finished with six receptions for 155 yards.

McSorley also connected with wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton for eight receptions for 118 yards. Tight end Mike Gesicki was on the receiving end of a 33-yard score earlier in the first half as well.