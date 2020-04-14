Badgers to Watch: Defensive Line, Linebackers

Of course, Wisconsin has not been able to conduct its spring practices in both March and April due to new guidelines during this COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten Conference announced on March 27 that the stoppage for all of its members' organized team activities would be extended through May 4.

When sessions kick up or football resumes a schedule or routine on campus remains to be known at this point. That uncertainty will just be something we all have to deal with at this point.

Once practices or team activities start up, all players will be worth watching (obviously, as it is what I am paid to do). However, AllBadgers.com wanted to break down a few that it would be honing in on to see how they could influence the program.

On Tuesday, we flip to the opposite side of the ball to look at those within the front seven.

Keeanu Benton

With all the talk of the 2019 class and highly-touted prep standouts, the three-star Janesville (WI) Craig product emerged in fall camp to find a spot in the two-deep at nose tackle. Then when an injury hit sophomore Bryson Williams, he proceeded to step in and not miss a beat in playing 13 games with six starts.

Benton finished last season with four tackles for loss and two sacks -- both of the latter coming against Ohio State.

He was slated not to practice during spring ball due to what UW officially called a core injury. However, his quick impact -- despite not enrolling early -- and his skillset showed a promising future ahead. An amateur background in wrestling, which included two WIAA state runner-up finishes as a junior and senior, came in handy at the line of scrimmage.

Those on the defensive line that will also be worth keeping tabs on include Isaiah Mullens, and two other 2019 signees in Gio Paez and Rodas Johnson. There are three starting-worthy ends currently with Garrett Rand, Isaiahh Loudermilk and former walk-on Matt Henningsen. There is talent and numbers in Inoke Breckterfield's room, so it will be interesting to see just whom steps into the two-deep with reserve David Pfaff exhausting his eligibility.

Leo Chenal/Mike Maskalunas

Wisconsin's defense returns a lot of starters from last season; however, it will need to replace the production of Chris Orr and Zack Baun at inside and outside linebacker, respectively.

Starting with Bob Bostad's room, Orr's veteran leadership and on-the-field play (11.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss) allowed UW's defense to re-emerge as one of the best in the nation in 2019. Now someone will have to step in alongside Jack Sanborn at the position group.

Chenal enrolled early last spring and immediately flashed his potential during those April practices open to the media. He appeared to be physically ready for the college game and displayed an ability to deliver hits and also reel in some interceptions. Fast forward to fall camp and the season, and he found a home on the depth chart. He finished with 20 tackles, two for loss, and a sack.

During Rose Bowl media day on Dec. 30, older brother John spoke about Leo's development in multiple areas, something the Wisconsin fullback believes will be needed down the road in future seasons.

"He put on about 10 pounds. He passed me up, I think. He's a little taller than me as well," John said. "He's grown. He's the vocal leader out there. You'll hear other guys say it, too. He's yelling out calls. I just feel like he's matured a lot since he's got here. He's got the instinct. He's got the size. He's got some big shoes to fill in the coming years so I think he's put himself in a good position to do that."

For Maskalunas, who has played in 36 career games, he will enter his final season at UW after walking on to the program as part of the class of 2016. In 2019, he recorded 16 tackles and two pass breakups. He and Chenal, and even redshirt freshman Maema Njongmeta, could work to assume various roles within that unit once football starts up.

Jaylan Franklin/Spencer Lytle

Then there's the objective of finding players to replace Baun's presence on the edge. The Brown Deer, Wis., native recorded 12.5 sacks-- the third-most total for a single-season in school history -- and 19.5 tackles for loss in 2019. That helped him achieve consensus first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Noah Burks will be a redshirt senior, and he stepped up last year with 36 tackles, seven for loss, and a pick-six against Northwestern in late September. He took over for Izayah Green-May, who started the first game of 2019 at South Florida but was out the next week with what UW officially called a right arm injury.

Green-May will be someone to watch as well to see how he jumps back more into the fold after playing in only 11 games last season. He showed his athleticism during spring and fall camp, so if he continues to add strength and weight to his frame, he could be a factor once again.

However, behind the two potential starters on the edge could lie both Franklin and Lytle, who both were listed at 222 and 228 pounds on Wisconsin's 2020 spring roster, respectively. Franklin will be entering his third year in the program, and he showed some pass rushing abilities, especially with a sack against USF in the season-opener during mop-up time.

Like Chenal, quarterback Graham Mertz and walk-on wide receiver Cam Phillips, Lytle enrolled early at UW. He made some plays during spring ball, including an interception late in the team's final April practice. During some August fall camp practices open to reporters, however, he was listed as out with a right leg injury. He eventually redshirted and did not play. If the former Rivals four-star recruit continues his progression, he could greatly boast the options for position coach Bobby April III.