Wisconsin football lands Class of 2026 QB from high-profile football program

Ryan Hopkins of Mater Dei High School commits to Wisconsin for Class of 2026

Dana Becker

Mater Dei High School junior Ryan Hopkins committed to Wisconsin. / Sam Collins/X
As of now, the Wisconsin football team is set when it comes to the quarterback position of the future. The Badgers received a commitment from four-star Ryan Hopkins for the Class of 2026.

Hopkins enters his senior season leading Mater Dei  High School out of California, one of the top prep programs in the country. The dual-threat QB selected Wisconsin over offers from Missouri, California and Duke among others.

This will be the first season for Hopkins at Mater Dei after leading JSerra Catholic, a Trinity League rival, the past three years. Mater Dei has won the last two California Open Division titles and claimed the mythical national championships in the process.

As a junior, Hopkins threw for just over 1,100 yards with 13 touchdowns, adding almost 500 yards rushing and eight more scores. JSerra went 6-5 overall with him at the controls. 

Hopkins is also a track standout, as he was clocked in the 100 at 10.66 recently.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

