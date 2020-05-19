AllBadgers
Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal Shows Strength in Bench Press Video

Jake Kocorowski

Heading into Wisconsin as a true freshman, many already knew how strong Leo Chenal was before he put on pads and a helmet. Once again as an emerging second-year player, he took to social media to showcase his strength.

On Monday night, Chenal released a video on his Twitter account where he bench pressed 225 pounds 40 times. On a previous account over a year ago in March 2019, he achieved 32 reps at that weight.

For comparison's sake for those Badgers that performed that particular drill at the NFL Combine or Wisconsin's pro day in March, linebacker Zack Baun achieved 24 reps, wide receiver Quintez Cephus hit 23 reps, linebacker Chris Orr got up to 20, and running back Jonathan Taylor had 17.

Last season, Chenal found his way into the two-deep on the depth chart and eventually played in 11 of Wisconsin's 14 games. He recorded 20 tackles, two for loss, and a sack to go with two quarterback hurries. 

This season with Orr exhausting his eligibility on way to signing with the Carolina Panthers after the draft, Chenal should be in the mix as one of the Badgers to step in at the inside linebacker position.

Current teammates, like quarterback Graham Mertz and brother, fullback John Chenal, commented on the viral feat later that night:

In his tweet, Chenal stated "slowly but surely getn there." Perhaps the one question needing to be asked at the moment after watching that video, what does "getting there" mean? Just how many reps is the sophomore 'backer shooting for?

