Badgers to Watch: Offensive Line, Tight End

Of course, Wisconsin has not been able to conduct its spring practices in both March and April due to new guidelines during this COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten Conference recently announced on March 27 that the stoppage for all of its members' organized team activities would be extended through May 4.

When sessions kick up or football resumes a schedule or "normal" routine on campus remains to be known at this point. That uncertainty will just be something we all have to deal with at this point.

Once practices or team activities resume, all the players will be worth watching (obviously, as it is what I am paid to do). However, AllBadgers.com wanted to break down a few that it would be honing in on to see how they could influence the program. On Sunday, let's break down a few on the offensive line and at tight end.

Logan Bruss

With the interior of the offensive line in flux after the departures of David Moorman, Jason Erdmann and Tyler Biadasz -- the latter being the 2019 Rimington Trophy winner who declared early for the NFL Draft -- spring football practices this month would have helped the process of offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Joe Rudolph in beginning to piece together what could be.

Who assumes the roles at center, left and right guard whenever practices start will be worth watching. Bruss has cross-positional versatility, or at the very least has started to develop that. He worked at guard during spring camp last season for a bit, and he started at right guard at Illinois in mid-October.

With Tyler Beach having the ability to lock down a tackle spot in starting two games last season, that could allow Bruss to slide back inside.

Cormac Sampson

Wisconsin's 2020 spring roster showed the Eau Claire (WI) Memorial product back on the offensive line (and with yet another jersey number).

To recap Sampson's time at Wisconsin to this point:

Listed as a tight end in his first year at UW, redshirted

Worked on the offensive line during spring 2019

Though learning tackle and center into fall camp, moved back to Mickey Turner's position group due to injuries and played in 13 games with two starts

Now back at offensive line as of spring 2020

Spring practices could have shown just how Wisconsin planned to use him. His versatility and selflessness continues to intrigue heading into his third year in the program. UW's spring roster listed him at 6'4 and 287 pounds, which is up from the 280 he was designated at entering 2019 fall camp and the 275 he worked to maintain early last season. If he can emerge on the interior of the line, that would give Rudolph more options and depth to work with.

Hayden Rucci/Clay Cundiff

With Sampson moving back to the offensive line, someone in Turner's room will need to step up and working alongside Jake Ferguson in two-tight end sets. Earlier this year, Luke Benzschawel announced his retirement from football. Gabe Lloyd returns from injury and was listed on the spring roster for his fifth year in Madison, and there are numbers at that position group with walk-ons Coy Wanner and Jack Eschenbach.

Part of the heralded 2019 class, Rucci and Cundiff now enter their second season in the program. Both were listed at 250 and 246, respectively, on the spring roster released in March. Could they also assert themselves further once practices kick up as they continue to digest the offense and their responsibilities?