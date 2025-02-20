Wisconsin football, Luke Fickell agree to contract extension
The Luke Fickell era at Wisconsin is signed through the next several seasons, as the program has agreed to a contract extension.
Fickell is signed with the Badgers through the 2031 season, an extra year from his previous deal.
Last year, Wisconsin went 5-7, seeing a two-decade long streak of qualifying for a bowl game come to an end. The offseason was an interesting one, as numerous key players entered the transfer portal and left the school.
Fickell joined the Badgers in 2023 after leading Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff. In his first season, they went 7-5 and played in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
He made $7.7 million in 2024, ranking as the 18th-highest-paid coach in the country. Fickell’s buyout is over $40 million.
Wisconsin athletics signed four coaches in total to contract extensions, as volleyball head coach Kelly Sheffield, women’s soccer coach Paula Watkins and men’s soccer coach Neil Jones were each extended through 2030.