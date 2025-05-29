Wisconsin football: Luke Fickell drops down in latest 2025 head coach ranking
It hasn't been the start Wisconsin football fans, nor Luke Fickell himself, wanted when he agreed to become the Badgers' new head coach three seasons ago.
Fickell had Cincinnati humming along prior to taking on the Big Ten job, but in two seasons, Wisconsin mustered 7-6 and 5-7 records.
Following 2024's five-win season, Sporting News' Bill Bender dropped Fickell 14 spots in his 2025 head coach rankings.
Last year, Bender ranked Fickell No. 14, but entering 2025, Fickell is considered the 29th-best head coach in college football.
Unfortunately for UW, the Badgers face a grueling schedule. Wisconsin will take on top teams like Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, and Illinois in this year. Plus, games against Iowa and Washington won't be a cakewalk.
2025 will be the year fans want to see Fickell put it together in Wisconsin, but it won't be easy by any means.
