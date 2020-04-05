Within the past week, Sports Illustrated started its "Position U" series, highlighting the top programs who churn out players ready for the NFL using its customized scoring set-up based on 10 years' worth of data.

On Thursday, the publication unveiled its list of schools that could claim its fame to being "Offensive Line U." Wisconsin came in at No. 2 behind Notre Dame.

A day later on Friday, SI released its modern "Running Back U" rankings where the Badgers came in tied for eighth with Miami.

Then came "Tight End U" on Saturday, and according to Reid Foster's point system -- which AllBadgers.com will once again show below -- UW made it to the top 10:

1. Stanford, 33 points

2. Miami, 30

3. Iowa, 29

4. Notre Dame, 26

5(tie). Oklahoma, 20

5(tie). USC, 20

7(tie). Arkansas, 16

7(tie). Penn State, 16

9(tie). Alabama, 14

9(tie). Wisconsin, 14

As a reminder, SI set a timeframe between 2010-19 of when players came into the league. In terms of Badgers tight ends who were drafted in that decade's worth of time included:

Garrett Graham (fourth round in 2010 by Houston Texans)

Lance Kendricks (second round in 2011 by then-St. Louis Rams)

Troy Fumagalli (fifth round in 2017 by Denver Broncos)

Graham went on to a six-year career with the Texans. Kendricks has played nine seasons at the next level with three organizations, most recently the Los Angeles Chargers. For Fumagalli, he caught six passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in 2019.

Here are more of the system point breakdowns:

Players who transferred during their college careers are counted only as part of the last program they played for. Players are only credited for the position at which they were drafted. Our full scoring system: DRAFT POSITION

Top 10: 4 points

Round 1 (non-top 10): 3 points

Rounds 2-3: 2 points

Rounds 4-7: 1 point

Undrafted: 0 points NFL GAMES STARTED

80-plus: 5 points

48 to 79: 4 points

16 to 47: 3 points

5 to 15: 2 points

1 to 4: 1 point NFL AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Year: 4 points

First-Team All-Pro: 3 points

Offensive Rookie of the Year: 2 points

