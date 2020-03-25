Wisconsin Fans Discussion: Future Non-Conference Opponents

While we all wait for sports (and normalcy, to be honest) to return as concerns continue to stir with the COVID-19 pandemic, I had an idea this past weekend.

I asked the Wisconsin Badgers faithful just which non-conference opponents they would love to see the program schedule down the road. I put the question up on Twitter, on Facebook and other groups to cast a wide net. Altogether, AllBadgers.com received about 150 responses that produced 40 different programs (or conferences, as a few discussed a "Big Ten-SEC Challenge" scenario).

Here were the top seven programs that received the most votes from those that participated:

Texas -- 16

Florida -- 12

Georgia, Oklahoma -- 10

Florida State, USC -- 8

Clemson -- 5

Thoughts

A lot of fans want big-name, Power 5 programs. With how UW scheduled Alabama, LSU and Notre Dame in recent memory, there is an appetite from Badgers fans to see this team compete against top-tier competition. The Texas matchup would be intriguing. From the Urban Meyer coaching tree, taking on Tom Herman and the Longhorns would have a standout feel to it. UT finished 2019 with an 8-5 record, 5-4 within the Big 12. Staying within that contest, having College Football Playoff participant Oklahoma as an opponent would be an interesting test. The Sooners boast a high-powered offense under Lincoln Riley no matter whom is under center (or really in the shotgun, let's be honest), but could the Badgers control the clock when they have the ball? Has OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch improved that unit enough to not have a team like UW eat up time and gash them for big runs? I personally would really love a matchup with other Florida programs. Wisconsin blew out USF last August down in Tampa, but taking on FSU or UF again in either a home and home or neutral site matchup could bring some national attention. Not much Pac-12 love outside of USC. A few votes for Utah and Colorado. Behind the aforementioned programs, Kansas State, Boise State, Miami and LSU also received some attention. I like the matchup with the Wildcats personally. I am not surprised here based on this program's resume, but what about a North Dakota State? Looking at the Bison's 2020 spring roster, 13 players come from the state of Wisconsin. Depending upon how they recruit within the Badger State down the road, it would be fun to see former prep players from inside these borders to play at Camp Randall Stadium.

