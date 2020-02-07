AllBadgers
Wisconsin-Notre Dame Officially Set for Nighttime Matchup

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin and Notre Dame will now face off under the lights of Lambeau Field on Saturday, Oct. 3. 

Both programs announced via social media on Friday afternoon that the first of their two series matchups will take place at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET). According to the two schools, the non-conference tussle will be broadcast nationally on NBC.

On Jan. 31, WMTV's sports director, Mike "Jocko" Jacques, tweeted that the game would be a nighttime affair and on NBC, though the specific kickoff time was not disclosed.

Wisconsin holds a 6-8-2 record all-time against Notre Dame, including a 2-1 mark on neutral sites. The last matchup between the two programs came in 1964, as the Badgers fell to the Fighting Irish in a 31-7 loss in Madison. The schools first played each other in 1900 when UW came out on top in a 54-0 win.

This is the first of two games between the programs on what can be described as neutral sites. On Sept. 25, 2021, the schools will play inside Soldier Field in Chicago.

Wisconsin last played inside Lambeau Field on Sept. 3, 2016 when it upset No. 5 LSU 16-14. D'Cota Dixon's late interception sealed the win for the Badgers, who went on to post an 11-3 record that season and earn a New Year's Six Bowl win over P.J. Fleck's Western Michigan team in the Cotton Bowl.

