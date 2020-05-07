Which Opponent is Wisconsin Fans Looking Forward to the Most Next Season?

Yes, the Big Ten recently extended its halting of all organized team activities through June 1, and yes, there may be overall uncertainty regarding college football and the exact start of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde noted last week, "April is not the time to make decisions or declarations about moving the 2020 college football season to the 2021 side of the academic schedule."

In that light, AllBadgers.com wanted to ask a question to the fanbase regarding the 2020 schedule: Which regular season opponent(s) are you looking forward to watching the most?

Again with me covering the beat, I will not say the word "excited" when discussing these matchups, but there are quite a few intriguing matchups.

The first one that pops up, which I am sure is for many, includes Wisconsin traveling up to Green Bay to take on Notre Dame inside Lambeau Field on Oct. 3. Besides the clash between two esteemed programs, the venue at "The Frozen Tundra" should provide for an electric atmosphere.

Covering the Wisconsin-LSU game almost four years ago, the fan bases appeared to be cordial towards each other yet extremely enthusiastic, and it was quite the tight non-conference contest. Depending how each team addresses their perceived concerns heading into that October matchup -- remember, this is not the first game of the season -- it could be a pivotal game of the year from a national perspective.

How about the rivalry games? Wisconsin and Minnesota do not play at the end of the regular season; rather, Camp Randall will host that heated battle the week after Notre Dame. The Badgers will head to Kinnick Stadium, however, for its final game of the year against the Hawkeyes.

In terms of cross-divisional matchups within the Big Ten, Wisconsin and Michigan face off at "The Big House" in late September, and it should be interesting what steps Maryland takes under head coach Mike Locksley.

Even within a non-conference game with Southern Illinois, former UW quarterback Karé Lyles returns to Madison as a member of the FCS program.

Which opponent are you most excited for? Let AllBadgers.com know in the comments section below.