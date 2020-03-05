Wisconsin 2020 Spring Football Position Previews: Offensive Line

March is not just for the NCAA tournament but also for Wisconsin football. The Badgers will kickoff spring practices starting on March 10 and run through April 18.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin athletic department released the times and dates of the sessions along with just which ones the media will be able to view. AllBadgers.com will be at all nine practices and provide news, analysis, videos and interviews. Reporters are also slated to hear from head coach Paul Chryst on Monday morning, March 4.

As spring ball nears, we also break down Wisconsin's position groups one-by-one each day. On Thursday, we look at the offensive line, where there will be winds of change -- especially on the interior. The question of just whom replaces the likes of Rimington Trophy winner Tyler Biadasz and two starting guards in David Moorman and Jason Erdmann will begin during these sessions next week.

Previous Position Previews

2019 Player Stats

Tyler Biadasz: 14 games, 14 starts; 2019 Rimington Trophy winner

David Moorman: 14 games, eight starts

Jason Erdmann: 13 games, 12 starts

Cole Van Lanen: 13 games, 13 starts

Logan Bruss: 13 games, 13 starts

Tyler Beach: 14 games, 12 starts

Kayden Lyles: 13 games, four starts

Josh Seltzner: 14 games, four starts

2019 Team Stats

Sacks allowed: 20

Rushing yards per game: 233.1

Total offensive yards per game: 433.2

UW rushed for over 200 times in eight of the 14 contests

Went over 300 yards on the ground in three consecutive weeks in November after the team's second open weekend.

Key Departing Players

Tyler Biadasz (declared early for NFL Draft), David Moorman and Jason Erdmann (both exhausted eligibility)

Projected Returning Players to the Position for the Spring

Cole Van Lanen (redshirt senior starting left tackle)

Logan Bruss (redshirt junior starting right tackle but has played right guard)

Tyler Beach (redshirt junior who can play both tackle spots)

Kayden Lyles (redshirt junior interior linemen)

Josh Seltzner (redshirt junior interior linemen, either guard spots)

Logan Brown (former five-star redshirt freshman, projected tackle)

Joe Tippmann (redshirt freshman, should be interesting where he plays on the line)

Andrew Lyons (redshirt sophomore)

Logan O'Brien (redshirt freshman)

Aaron Vopal (redshirt junior, projected tackle)

Michael Furtney (redshirt sophomore, should be interesting where he plays on the line)

Blake Smithback (redshirt junior, interior lineman)

*Ed. Note: If any roster changes take place, AllBadgers.com will update our position previews.

Additions to Position for Spring

Jack Nelson: Five-star offensive tackle per 247Sports standalone rankings, four-star recruit per 247Sports composite rankings, Rivals and ESPN; 2020 All-American Bowl participant

Dylan Barrett: Three-star offensive guard per 247Sports composite

AllBadgers.com's Question for 2020 Spring Ball: Who Works Their Way into Conversations for the Starting Interior Linemen Spots?

This is the same question I posed in our 2019 position rewind for Joe Rudolph's room, but it is worth repeating (but rephrasing a bit ... I'm not that lazy).

Biadasz unsurprisingly declared for the 2020 NFL Draft in January. Both Erdmann and Moorman are redshirt seniors who have exhausted their eligibility. With that, the three starting members of UW's interior line for the 2020 Rose Bowl will not be with the team.

In particular, replacing Biadasz will be a key question for the team heading into next season as the Rimington Trophy winner anchored the line for the past three years.

Lyles will now have a full year under his belt in being back with the offensive line after playing on the defensive side of the ball in 2018. He played the guard and center positions during last spring ball, but Rudolph mentioned last August how they contained his responsibilities to just the former during fall camp. Will he again receive reps at center or stay at guard?

Seltzner, a former walk-on like Erdmann, has playing experience and gained valuable reps at guard in 2019 in starting four games.

Bruss appears to have the ability to be stay out on the edge at tackle but also slide inside to play guard, like he did during some spring practices last year and when he started against Illinois on Oct. 19. With his versatility as a cross-functional player, that could give Rudolph some flexibility depending upon development of others.

Tyler Beach being able to hold down the tackle spots in game-ready fashion also gives Wisconsin an opportunity to mix and match to find their best five on the line if they feel Bruss can help the team more by sliding inside.

Maybe the big question here is if Cormac Sampson -- who moved from tight end to the offensive line during 2019 spring and fall camp, then back to tight end when injuries hit Mickey Turner's room -- returns to Rudolph's group? The Eau Claire (WI) Memorial product solidified himself as a key blocking tight end during the season, but he played tackle and center during those August practices open to the media. His versatility is extremely intriguing.

Spring should be big for redshirt sophomore Michael Furtney, redshirt junior walk-on Blake Smithback and redshirt freshman Joe Tippmann and where they find themselves on the line and how many reps they receive. Furtney played in all 14 games this season, Smithback saw action in three contests, and Tippmann was seen at center at one point during fall camp in August.

What about Logan Brown?

I know many will ask about the former five-star offensive lineman (according to 247Sports composite rankings) this spring. He is one of the players I intend to watch and see where/when he receives reps. UW confirmed with AllBadgers.com last month that the Grand Rapids, Mich. (East Kentwood), was participating in winter conditioning. After redshirting and not playing in 2019, this spring should be a positive experience if healthy in acclimating more to the college game and building up snaps in preparation for fall camp.