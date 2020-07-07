AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

AM AllBadgers: Wisconsin Boasts Offensive Line Tradition; Wide Receivers' Fundraiser Updates

Jake Kocorowski

Welcome to "AM AllBadgers!" Each morning, we will publish an article catching up with the news of the day prior, along with anything else we may have missed pertaining to the cardinal and white.

That Wisconsin offensive line tradition

Producing NFL-ready running backs and offensive line is the stereotypical calling card of the football program. On Monday, they boasted this statistic:

Pro Football Focus talkin' Jonathan Taylor again

Many already know that opposing defenses stack up players in the box against Wisconsin's running game. This was some intriguing insight from PFF regarding how some teams defended former running back Jonathan Taylor in 2019.

Of course, not sure how much that helped as Taylor ran for 2,003 yards on 6.3 yards per carry.

Wisconsin's video on its nutritionists

Be sure to check out this video, as it shows some behind the scenes work many fans do not see on the field.

Fundraiser Updates

Last month, AllBadgers.com featured a fundraiser that Wisconsin wide receiver Adam Krumholz and his girlfriend, Demitra Philosophos, have started to help create bags of essential items for the Madison community. 

Looking at said fundraiser that helps Nehemiah, and organization here in Madison, it is nearly at $17,000 as of Tuesday morning. Their goal sits at $20,000.

Wide receiver Jack Dunn and his brother, graduate assistant Bobby Dunn, started their "Team 2020 Campaign" to raise donations for meals for Agrace HospiceCare in late March. As of Tuesday morning, the campaign has accumulated $70,914 with a $100,000 goal.

Talking Badgers on "B.J. and the Bear" later on Tuesday morning

At 7:35 a.m. CT on Tuesday, I will be a guest on one of the best sports radio shows in the Midwest talking some Wisconsin athletics.

From Monday at AllBadgers.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Cole Van Lanen in 2020

Let's go to the offensive line and a veteran who is primed for a standout year.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Badgers in TBT: First Round Recap

Three former Wisconsin standouts move on, but one legend falls

Jake Kocorowski

TBT Live Thread: Ethan Happ, Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer

Follow along as other former Badger competes in LIVE BASKETBALL!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

Kind of a slow week, but let's take a quick look back at some recruiting news for the Badgers

Jake Kocorowski

TBT: Ethan Happ, Team Hines Fall to Sideline Cancer

One and done for Team Hines, but fans got to see Ethan Happ back on the floor once again.

Jake Kocorowski

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Keeanu Benton in 2020

The sophomore nose tackle could be primed for a huge breakout season.

Jake Kocorowski

TBT: Three Former Badgers Contribute to Big X Win Over D2

Live basketball is back, and a trio of former Wisconsin standouts move on to the next round.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin in Top 10 List of 2022 RB

A four-star back from Ohio places the Badgers among his top handful of programs.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin Badgers in The Basketball Tournament

Which Badgers are on which teams? We got ya covered.

Jake Kocorowski

'America, Realigned' Roundtable: Conference Powers, Underrated Programs

Part two of a Big Ten roundtable continues to dive into the recent SI project on the best new hypothetical leagues and under-the-radar teams in each.

Jake Kocorowski