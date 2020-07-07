Welcome to "AM AllBadgers!" Each morning, we will publish an article catching up with the news of the day prior, along with anything else we may have missed pertaining to the cardinal and white.

That Wisconsin offensive line tradition

Producing NFL-ready running backs and offensive line is the stereotypical calling card of the football program. On Monday, they boasted this statistic:

Pro Football Focus talkin' Jonathan Taylor again

Many already know that opposing defenses stack up players in the box against Wisconsin's running game. This was some intriguing insight from PFF regarding how some teams defended former running back Jonathan Taylor in 2019.

Of course, not sure how much that helped as Taylor ran for 2,003 yards on 6.3 yards per carry.

Wisconsin's video on its nutritionists

Be sure to check out this video, as it shows some behind the scenes work many fans do not see on the field.

Fundraiser Updates

Last month, AllBadgers.com featured a fundraiser that Wisconsin wide receiver Adam Krumholz and his girlfriend, Demitra Philosophos, have started to help create bags of essential items for the Madison community.

Looking at said fundraiser that helps Nehemiah, and organization here in Madison, it is nearly at $17,000 as of Tuesday morning. Their goal sits at $20,000.

Wide receiver Jack Dunn and his brother, graduate assistant Bobby Dunn, started their "Team 2020 Campaign" to raise donations for meals for Agrace HospiceCare in late March. As of Tuesday morning, the campaign has accumulated $70,914 with a $100,000 goal.

