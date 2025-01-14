Wisconsin football offers four-star QB prospect Bowe Bentley out of Texas
Bowe Bentley had a memorable junior season competing for Celina, leading the school to an undefeated season and state championship at the Texas 4A D-1 level.
Despite being thousands of miles away, Wisconsin football and head coach Luke Fickell took notice. The Badgers officially offered Bentley a scholarship for their 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday.
“After a great conversation with (Wisconsin quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton), I am blessed to receive an offer from Wisconsin,” Bentley posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In the state championship game vs. Kilgore, Bentley accounted for over 300 yards and five touchdowns. He finished this past season with 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns through the air, adding 933 yards and 16 scores with his legs.
Bentley has also received official offers from the likes of Tulane, UTSA, Colorado State, Arizona and UTEP. He was part of the recent All-American Bowl