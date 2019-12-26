AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

VIDEOS: Badgers on Oregon's offense, defense, bowl games

Jake Kocorowski

On Dec. 19, several Wisconsin Badgers spoke with the media regarding a variety of topics -- ranging from what to expect from their next opponent to questions about bowl games. 

Here is just a recap of a few videos from last week before the media availability festivities kick off for the New Year's Six bowl on Thursday.

AllBadgers.com will be down in Los Angeles area starting on late Dec. 28 and will bring video interviews, features, analysis and much more as Wisconsin (10-3) continue preparation for Pac-12 champs Oregon (11-2) in "The Granddaddy of Them All."

As seen in the above video, redshirt senior inside linebacker Chris Orr spoke with reporters last week about the matchup against Oregon's offense but also keeping the Badgers' five-game bowl winning streak alive.

Here are a couple other videos as well:

Safety Eric Burrell

The redshirt junior defensive back answers questions regarding the Ducks' spread offense and if he watched college bowl games growing up.

QB Jack Coan

In this excerpt from his availability last week, the junior signal caller discusses Oregon's defense and its ability to create turnovers along with what the Rose Bowl means to the Wisconsin program.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking Down Wisconsin's Recruiting Classes Rankings in Paul Chryst Era

Jake Kocorowski

A quick look at where the Badgers have emerged since the former player took reins of the program.

D'Mitrik Trice Named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

Jake Kocorowski

A well-deserved honor for the redshirt junior guard.

Four-star 2021 Safety Hunter Wohler Commits to Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

Make that No. 8 for the Wisconsin Badgers for the class of 2021

Greg Gard on Milwaukee Honoring Howard Moore

Jake Kocorowski

A great gesture by the in-state program

Current Badgers Know Tradition, Lore of Rose Bowl

Jake Kocorowski

This Wisconsin team knows it can leave a legacy.

A Look at Wisconsin 2021 Recruiting Targets

Jake Kocorowski

Never too early to look ahead to what could be with the next class.

VIDEOS: Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers on Complementing Each Other

Jake Kocorowski

The Badgers' big men chatted with the media after Wisconsin's in-state victory over Milwaukee.

Shrugging Off "Jitters," Micah Potter Makes Impression in Wisconsin Debut

Jake Kocorowski

Some things to clean up, but the Badgers' big man heard his name called often on Saturday.

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Milwaukee

Jake Kocorowski

Quick takeaways from the Kohl Center.

Hedstrom to Miss Rest of 2019-20 Season

Jake Kocorowski

A blow to the depth of the front court as the redshirt freshman had knee surgery.