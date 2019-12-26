On Dec. 19, several Wisconsin Badgers spoke with the media regarding a variety of topics -- ranging from what to expect from their next opponent to questions about bowl games.

Here is just a recap of a few videos from last week before the media availability festivities kick off for the New Year's Six bowl on Thursday.

AllBadgers.com will be down in Los Angeles area starting on late Dec. 28 and will bring video interviews, features, analysis and much more as Wisconsin (10-3) continue preparation for Pac-12 champs Oregon (11-2) in "The Granddaddy of Them All."

As seen in the above video, redshirt senior inside linebacker Chris Orr spoke with reporters last week about the matchup against Oregon's offense but also keeping the Badgers' five-game bowl winning streak alive.

Here are a couple other videos as well:

Safety Eric Burrell

The redshirt junior defensive back answers questions regarding the Ducks' spread offense and if he watched college bowl games growing up.

QB Jack Coan

In this excerpt from his availability last week, the junior signal caller discusses Oregon's defense and its ability to create turnovers along with what the Rose Bowl means to the Wisconsin program.