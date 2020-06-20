For the first time since March, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst spoke with a group of reporters on Friday morning. This time, however, it was not in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rather, he fielded a variety of questions in a 45-minute Zoom call.

One of the topics asked during the session involved how he and the program have discussed race and racial injustice in the last few weeks following the death of George Floyd, and also what he’s learned from those talks with players.

Chryst noted how they have had meetings both in larger and smaller environments.

“Certainly we’ve had a number of discussions and have had them virtually in a team meeting setting. We’ve had a number of those," Chryst said. "We’ve had them in smaller groups. I’ve had a chance to try to get one-on-ones, and unfortunately, these conversations just didn’t start three weeks ago. With many of them, they’ve been ongoing, and certainly the recent events have sparked more conversations.

"I love having the opportunity to talk with all of our players about this, and I’m really appreciative of the openness and the willingness, I think, of all of us in trying to learn and try to get informed. Yet I think we all want to do more than just that. We want to be able to impact, make a difference in our own way."

Chryst noted that a lot of the talks have discussed about starting inside with an "honest self-reflection" and working outward in "affecting those around us." The former Wisconsin player turned coach noted how being in locker rooms and team rooms for 30 to 35 years, "you’ve been able to have a lot of meaningful conversations.

"The conversations are good, right, because you gain understanding, and each time, it was a different person, a different voice," Chryst said. "You can get a different perspective because it doesn’t matter what their background is, everyone’s experience is different and therefore their view may be different."

"I think what’s empowering is that everyone’s voice really matters, especially in the confines we’re talking about—in our locker room, in our staff room, in our team room. Like I said, we’ve been having these conversations. Last year at this time, we were having conversations. Years before that, older players were having three, four years ago, and I think we all want to do our part in affecting positive change.”

Earlier this week, a group of student-athletes—including football players—displayed messages on social media, asking via a Google form petition that the University of Wisconsin-Madison's crest be added to their uniforms with a Black "W" :

We, the current and former athletes at University of Wisconsin - Madison, request to adorn our uniforms with a University crest that displays a BLACK 'W'. It is our show of solidarity and commitment to the inclusion of Black and other under-represented students that their lives matter. We stand with them in their fight for racial equality, inclusion and justice. We further stand with them against police brutality and systematic racism.



It is our hope that you join the many athletes on this petition to see to this request becoming a reality and taking a step forward to show solidarity in this movement.

According to Chryst, he believes that it is not just for football, but to the best of his knowledge, for all sports.

“I think that anytime that you got anything coming from all of your student-athletes, there is no question that this is important," Chryst said. "It's important to us all. I personally love it when it comes from the student-athletes, and I think it’s powerful. I think there is a lot of thought that goes into it."

Defensive backs Faion Hicks and Madison Cone are two Badgers who have noted the Google doc link on their Instagram profiles, and others have shared via social media in recent days. Cone is one of Wisconsin's representatives in the Big Ten's Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

“I saw Faion posted something, and I love Faion Hicks," Chryst said. "That’s powerful to me if he’s behind it. I’ve had conversations with Faion. I know his heart. I know what he’s thinking. Those can be really good things.”

When asked what it means to see his players use their various platforms for particular causes, Chryst said he likes it. He also stated there have been previous discussions about players becoming comfortable to use their various platforms in speaking out, and whether or not it comes from them choosing to do so, or if there are others wanting them to.

“We all are on different timelines. We all are different, but we talk a lot about that in all different situations," Chryst said. "Now specifically Faion and 'Maddy' are doing it in what really’s a current topic. I think that’s part of college, right? You go to college and there’s a lot of things going on, and a lot of really good things going on. Part of it is being exposed to different things and then kind of formulating your beliefs, right?

"Then it’s how you express your beliefs, and how do you do it in a way that fits you, in a way that represents you the way that you want to be represented. You’ve seen it, we’ve all seen it, and I bet we could probably all get the gist of what they’re saying but maybe it came or was taken a different way. There’s a lot that goes into this, and so I think that’s part of the growth. To me, that’s a big part of this.

"For our program, nothing matters more than our players, and it’s our players’ growth—growth as football players, certainly but growth as students, growth as people. And to see them growing and to see them finding ways to feel comfortable with what their beliefs are and how to express those beliefs, I think those are some of the really good things that we get to be around coaching young men at this point in their life.”