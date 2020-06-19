Paul Chryst: 'A Lot of Guys Took Advantage of What Was a Very Different Time'

For the first time since March, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst spoke with a group of reporters on Friday morning. This time, however, it was not in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rather, he fielded a variety of questions in a 45-minute Zoom call.

Here is a breakdown of just a few questions fielded to the former player turned leader of the football program. AllBadgers.com will have more in the coming days pertaining to Chryst's comments on a variety of topics.

Questions have been paraphrased and answers edited for clarity.

*How much can the team make up from missing 15 spring practices before fall camp starts:

"We missed spring ball, right, and that's what happened. I think if you try and take the approach of how do we make up for some of those lost, I think you'd really be frustrated and I don't know if you gain anything. This week, we got word of kind of what the summer access and really what the plans are. Then I think it's our job to, 'How do we take advantage of what's allowable and get them ready for the season?'

"I think one great advantage of spring ball is that there is opportunity for development, and I think we've got to do a good job as coaches, of making sure that you're installing plays -- offensive plays, defensive play calls, special teams, the schematic part. But then you got to strike the right balance of wanting to be able to play and kind of the how to of the game. So I think that if you try to take the approach of how do we make up for spring ball -- spring ball was was lost.

"Now I thought our coaches and our players did a great job with the virtual meetings, and in many ways in the meeting room, we might be ahead. Because there's a lot of time that you're able to spend, and so I'm anxious to see, and we really won't know till we get with them, how does that help us in kind of the start of the, for lack of a better term, camp. But I think you got to make sure you balance it, and there's got to be time for the development and the growth. Maybe it's tweaking the practice schedule some so that you can have maybe some of those, especially for the younger players, some periods that are even more specifically designed to developing them and going with it. So I think those are the things that we're working on have been working on but really trying to finish that planning part of it now that we know the rules.

"I've always felt really confident that once we know what the rules of engagement are, for lack of a better term, that then it comes into something that's in your wheelhouse, and that's us getting a team ready. I don't say that, trying to be arrogant or egotistical or anything, but that's what we do, right? So we better have a good plan and bounce it off each other and make sure someone shoots a hole in it, and we can be better there. So that part I feel confident in, and then I think you really got to be tuned into your group and be willing to adjust. If all of a sudden you're getting it at a different pace, maybe slower or faster, being able to adjust. Those will be the fun challenges, right, if we're talking about things that are happening in practice and in kind of where the group is at. That part, I look forward to that."

*With more time on his hands on, what has that meant for Chryst in terms of watching more film, more planning, "scheme stuff?"

"I think that the first challenge was probably like a lot of us, and I think it was this way for not only myself but other coaches and our players was early on, we were trying to talk about how do you get yourself into a good routine? We're fortunate with the way that technology has been, we can watch a ton of film, and I think we all got going on it pretty quick and we got better and really with the help of our players on the virtual meetings.

"I think the recruiting, there was more accessibility. It seemed like you can schedule and so therefore, in many ways, our recruiting was better because we spent a lot of time communicating. It was a lot of phone calls and then I think that's what made, when you get a chance now to see the players and we can't do anything football-wise, but we can check on them and have a one-on one and just see how they're doing. There is nothing like the face-to-face interaction. But I think with everything went on, I'm proud of the way everyone approached it. The players did a great job of kind of developing, finding ways to work out, and then they were doing a great job of sharing it. Coaches were encouraging, players would encouraging, whether it was a group challenge, whether it was, 'Hey, you know what, I took a two-by-four and filled out two buckets of this, and this was a way that I was able to try and create some weights. We had guys building racks, 'This is how you do it. This is what supplies you need.'

"I thought this opportunity, while we're away, is just that. It's an opportunity, that if you want to get better you can and if you want to use it as an excuse, then you've got an excuse built in, but it was a time where you could use to separate yourself. I do think a lot of guys took advantage of what was a very different time. I think they appreciated being home, especially the guys, the older players who know what the normal rhythm is like so they can be home for more than just a week. I think they did a really good job of taking advantage of that. I know for me and (Chryst's wife) Robin, we had three kids all in grad school and they were back, and so you try to do a good job of taking advantage of that. But I think all in all, it was very different, but a lot of people took advantage of it. I think the way technology is, we didn't have an excuse that you couldn't be really busy."

*On if he spent any time on installations so team could hit the ground running when they can get on the field?

"I think you try to cover it all, but still I think the best way to learn is by doing, right? So I think that kind of was talking about when (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter) Jeff (Potyrkus) first asked the question ... I think we can kind of gauge it, where we're at in the classroom, for lack of a better term. Guys were doing a pretty neat thing with different ways that you can kind of test them and so in the classroom, in the book, for lack of a better term, we think they're in a pretty good spot.

I think players feel like they're in a good spot. Some feel like they're ahead, but the doing is still a big part of the learning. There's another phase that we'll go into here where, I think another good way to learn is having them teach others, so that you're the student and now you're the teacher. That's not atypical from any other year, but that's kind of the next part of where we're at, you go to, but I don't think anything can be better than the doing part.

"I think it's all of what I said before is true. I think where they're at, in the classroom and in the book, and to answer your question, installation is part of it. But we still gotta go out and do it, and that'll be, I don't want to say it's a challenge, but that's where we got to do a good job as coaches and get good feedback from the players of where they're at in the doing part."