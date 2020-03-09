Paul Chryst on Wisconsin Spring Football, QB, WRs

MADISON, Wis. -- Spring football is just around the corner for the Wisconsin Badgers, and along with the program releasing its spring roster, head coach Paul Chryst met with the media inside the McClain Center on Monday morning.

The first note of business for Chryst was to address an update to the spring schedule.

"One thing we've kind of made an adjustment with is we're going to have our first practice actually after break," Chryst said. "Going to use this week to kind of transition. I was just kind of going through it. We just finished up our winter conditioning, and guys worked, worked hard in it as they should, but you appreciate them doing the work. But think we kind of need this week and next week to transition to try to make the most of the spring practice opportunities we get. So just a little bit of a change up that way, but still looking forward to getting those 15 practices.

"You kind of talk with a group a lot. We got four phases that prepare you for the season. Each phase is really important, but I think each phase, you got to kind of ratch it up a bit. So I thought they had a productive, a good winter conditioning, and phase two's spring ball. So I want to make the most of that and give 'em two weeks here to get kind of prepared for it, and then really March and April's spring ball. Then they'll come back, summer conditioning, fall camp, and getting ready for the season."

Chryst also discussed Alvis Whitted, who has been brought on as Wisconsin's wide receivers coach as announced last week, and what the nine-year NFL veteran could bring idea-wise and if that is something he looks for from a new assistant.

The head coach noted that Whitted's background as a former NFL assistant with the Green Bay Packers and as a player. Chryst also stated that he was impressed with what the new assistant did in his time as Colorado State's wide receivers in the seven seasons in Fort Collins.

"We were able to reach out to a couple of the guys that know this place, played here," Chryst said. "They're on teams, and just getting their perspective. Travis Frederick, they've (the Dallas Cowboys) got a guy from Colorado State that Alvis coached (wide receiver Michael Gallup), and it was fun getting that reply, so I think it's a combination.

"Certainly, his background and helping us kind of schematically, but the biggest thing is the development of players and that's where I'm excited."

Here are a few other topics Chryst discussed with the media on Monday:

*On the wide receiver position and looking for those to step into roles besides Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor:

"You got four seniors that have played, and then you've got a younger group. A.J. Abbott and Taj (Mustapha), Stephan Bracey. I'm anxious to see. We got one new early enrollee in 'Chim' (true freshman Chimere Dike) so that group, it'll be a really good spring for them. Emmet Perry has been injured most every part of it, can he stay healthy?

"It'll come from that room but don't know who it is, right? And yet, those four seniors, I think they've got a chance. 'Dunners' (Jack Dunn) is not gonna do anything this spring, but spring's a great opportunity for them. For instance, 'KP' hasn't done a ton in the slot, but this spring, he needs to get some of those reps and see, is that something he can take over what A.J. (Taylor) was doing last year. So doesn't matter if you've played a lot or haven't played at all, spring you can get a ton out of."

*At running back -- if he wants one main guy or if carries will be divided more:

"I think with the question, you're getting a little bit into how we're going to play the season. Spring, we don't have to worry about that right now. You got 'Grosh' (Garret Groshek) that's back. I thought Nakia grew a lot last year. Anxious to see Isaac Guerendo, Julius Davis, get him going, so I'm not gonna worry right now how we're going to try to play the fall. All those guys will get great work in the spring."

*On his approach for reps at quarterback this spring:

"I think it's what I was kind of piggybacking off what I was saying earlier. Each guy, spring's a great time to to improve your craft. Jack (Coan) did do a lot of really good stuff last year, and yet I think one of his strengths as a player, as a competitor is always working to get better, and he needs to, right? We all do. Spring though, there'll be a lot of reps, whether it's Jack, whether it's Graham (Mertz), you got Chase (Wolf) and Danny, those guys will all get work. Kind of like what we were talking about with the backs, not worrying how we're going to play the fall. Not even worrying, excited to see it that we can make the most out of this spring for them."

*More about the quarterbacks and if Chryst has liked this particular quarterback room since it has formed?

"I have. That group, they've done a ton. We're actually just kind of reviewing the winter conditioning. A couple of the strength coaches commented that the energy that that group gives competing against each other, for the team, it affects the whole room. I think they've done a really good job of being competitive and kind of balancing that with being good teammates for each other. I think the individuals in that room, they're pretty impressive, and how they approach things has been impressive. That's where I think, why we're so excited for this spring for them to get the work, and they're gonna compete against each other. They're gonna compete against themselves. It's a competitive group, but they won't do it at the expense -- I don't think there's one of them, even in the back of their mind, is happy when the other one sails a ball or something. They'd rather beat you at it then have a guy screw up or something, and I think our players know that. They know that those four guys will do anything for this team, and that's a great starting point."