Wisconsin 2020 Pro Day Tracker

MADISON, Wis. -- Inside the McClain Center on Wednesday, Wisconsin will hold their 2020 pro day event. NFL scouts and personnel will be on hand to watch

NFL scouts and personnel will be on hand to watch

In a release sent out by UW on Tuesday, the following players "are scheduled to be on hand" for the event:

Wisconsin

Punter/holder Connor Allen

Outside linebacker Zack Baun

Center Tyler Biadasz

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Offensive lineman Jason Erdmann

Kicker Zach Hintze

Outside linebacker Tyler Johnson

Inside linebacker Chris Orr

Defensive end David Pfaff

Running back Jonathan Taylor

Inside linebacker Travis Wiltjer

Division III Programs

Long snapper Drew Rakers (UW-Platteville)

AllBadgers.com will work to confirm who is actually participating in particular drills, who will just perform on-field work or who is just there to speak with teams.

Drills are slated to start at around 11:30 a.m. CT.

Player 40-Yard Dash Bench Press Vertical Jump Broad Jump 3-Cone Drill 20-Yard Shuttle 60-Yard Shuttle Connor Allen Zack Baun Tyler Biadasz* Quintez Cephus Jason Erdmann Zach Hintze Tyler Johnson Chris Orr David Pfaff Jonathan Taylor Travis Wiltjer Drew Rakers

*Note: Biadasz said during NFL Combine interviews that he would not be cleared from a scoped AC joint until mid-April.

