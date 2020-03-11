AllBadgers
Wisconsin 2020 Pro Day Tracker

Jake Kocorowski

MADISON, Wis. -- Inside the McClain Center on Wednesday, Wisconsin will hold their 2020 pro day event. NFL scouts and personnel will be on hand to watch

AllBadgers.com will be down at the football facilities for the event and will hope to publish results, interviews, analysis and more. Drills are slated to start at around 11:30 a.m. CT. 

In a release sent out by UW on Tuesday, the following players "are scheduled to be on hand" for the event:

Wisconsin

  • Punter/holder Connor Allen
  • Outside linebacker Zack Baun
  • Center Tyler Biadasz
  • Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
  • Offensive lineman Jason Erdmann
  • Kicker Zach Hintze
  • Outside linebacker Tyler Johnson
  • Inside linebacker Chris Orr
  • Defensive end David Pfaff
  • Running back Jonathan Taylor
  • Inside linebacker Travis Wiltjer

Division III Programs

  • Long snapper Drew Rakers (UW-Platteville)

AllBadgers.com will work to confirm who is actually participating in particular drills, who will just perform on-field work or who is just there to speak with teams.

Follow along with our draft tracker as seen below for the results, and stay tuned for more.

Player
40-Yard Dash
Bench Press
Vertical Jump
Broad Jump
3-Cone Drill
20-Yard Shuttle
60-Yard Shuttle

Connor Allen

Zack Baun

Tyler Biadasz*

Quintez Cephus

Jason Erdmann

Zach Hintze

Tyler Johnson

Chris Orr

David Pfaff

Jonathan Taylor

Travis Wiltjer

Drew Rakers

*Note: Biadasz said during NFL Combine interviews that he would not be cleared from a scoped AC joint until mid-April.

by

Jake Kocorowski