WATCH: Wisconsin Pro Day Highlights

Jake Kocorowski

MADISON, Wis. -- Inside the McClain Center on Wednesday, Wisconsin's 2020 Pro Day brought in 32 NFL teams and 44 total personnel from the league as particular Badgers worked to display why they should be considered at the next level.

Inside linebacker Chris Orr showed why he deserved an invite to Indianapolis with his performance. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus drastically improved his 40-yard dash time, and even Zack Baun shaved over two-tenths of a second off of his 20-yard shuttle that would have ranked among the best for times at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Be sure to check back to AllBadgers.com coming up later on Friday and into the weekend with interviews from Cephus, Baun and center Tyler Biadasz. For now, check out some highlights from the Pro Day as seen above.

