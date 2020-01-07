2019 Wisconsin Rewind: Wide Receivers

The 2019 college football season has officially passed for the Wisconsin Badgers after falling to the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in the 2020 Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1.

AllBadgers.com presents a new series, "2019 Wisconsin Rewind," that will break down each UW position group from last season. Positional stats, best and worst performances will be dissected, and one question will be presented for each room heading into spring ball later this year.

Previous installments: Quarterbacks, Running backs/Fullbacks

On Tuesday, we look back on the wide receivers who helped rejuvenate an aerial attack and allowed Wisconsin to keep defenses honest with some offensive balance.

Wisconsin averaged 200.1 passing yards per game, a stark improvement over 2018's 157.1. It also marked the first time since 2015 -- Paul Chryst's first season as head coach at his alma mater -- that the offense went over that 200-yard threshold on a per contest basis.

The return of Quintez Cephus sparked the passing game and allowed Wisconsin to stretch defenses vertically often. A good portion of the time it found success from the arm of junior quarterback Jack Coan and the ability of the wife out to separate from defenders and reel in contests passes.

After being found not guilty on two sexual assault charge by a Dane County jury in early August, Cephus officially rejoined the team on Aug. 19 after being reinstated to the university. He made an immediate impact in jumping back into the two-deep on Wisconsin's season-opening depth chart for South Florida, then proceeded to haul in a six-reception, 130-yard performance a week later in the home-opener against Central Michigan.

Before his torn Achilles injury against Minnesota in the regular season finale, A.J. Taylor remained consistent and provided a huge play on the road with his 55-yard catch and run for a go-ahead touchdown at Nebraska.

Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor each showed abilities to gash opposing defenses catching the ball and also carrying the rock. For that matter, Wisconsin wide receivers -- whether through an end around, jet sweeps or Wildcat looks -- scored five rushing touchdowns in 2019 (two from Pryor, one each from Davis, Aron Cruickshank and Jack Dunn).

Player stats

Quintez Cephus: 59 receptions, 901 yards, seven touchdowns

Danny Davis: 30 receptions, 250 yards, one touchdown; nine carries, 110 yards, one rushing touchdown

Kendric Pryor: 23 receptions, 278 yards; 13 carries, 180 yards, two rushing touchdowns

A.J. Taylor: 23 receptions, 267 yards, two touchdowns; six carries, 34 yards

Aron Cruickshank: Three receptions, 29 yards; 13 receptions, 138 yards, one rushing touchdown

Jack Dunn: Five receptions, 41 yards, one touchdown; two carries, seven yards, one rushing touchdown

Adam Krumholz: Two receptions, 20 yards

Best performance

Stats-wise as a group, look no further than the second game of the season in a non-conference tilt against Central Michigan. Coan threw for a career-high 363 yards, but six receivers caught passes that afternoon, led by Cephus' aforementioned performance. Taylor caught seven passes for 78 yards, Davis four for 46, Pryor two for 32.

Individually, Cephus recorded big games against Iowa (five catches, 94 yards, one touchdown), Purdue (five, 79, one), Minnesota (five, 114, one) and the second contest against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game (seven, 122). Against Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl, he recorded seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown as well.

Worst performance

As a group and just looking at the statistics, really the Ohio State game (108 receiving yards) stands out after the 38-7 defeat in the Horseshoe.

During a stretch of games from Michigan through Kent State, Wisconsin passed for no more than 134 yards. Granted, all were wins and the rushing attacks dominated against the Wolverines and Golden Flashes.

That being said, the offense as a whole also stalled against the Wildcats where the aerial attack mustered just 113 yards in the divisional showdown.

Question for 2020: Who steps up for production in the two-deep with Cephus and Taylor gone?

Taylor exhausted his eligibility this season and finished his career in Madison with 89 receptions for 1,316 yards and 10 touchdowns. As he mentioned last week, his hope is to rehab for a shot at the NFL, and potentially start an acting career.

Also from the class of 2016, Cephus declared on Monday that he would forego his redshirt senior year at UW and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. In his time as a Badger, the Macon, Georgia native caught 93 passes for 1,496 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 16.1 yards per catch.

“Q has meant a lot to this team,” Chryst said in a statement released by UW on Monday morning. “He is incredibly selfless and truly cares about all of his teammates. He has an infectious personality. He loves playing the game of football and you can see that joy when he is on the field. I am excited for his future and wish him all the best as he takes this step.”

Wisconsin held arguably its deepest pool of receivers in 2019. Now who steps up to replace the production the two outgoing wide outs provided, especially the latter?

Davis and Pryor immediately pop into mind with a possible upgraded presence in the offense. As mentioned earlier, they each have an ability to generate plays in the respective passing and rushing attacks for Wisconsin. Through the former's eyes, he saw himself grow more in the ground game this past season.

"I didn't have a lot of rushing opportunities in the past, but I played running back in high school of course, so I can do that" Davis said on Nov. 26. "I finally got a chance to show what I can do. I thought I've been pretty good to continue to make plays in the air and plays rushing so (I) just got to go out there and give all the glory to God and have fun with it."

It should bear watching if Davis' responsibilities change next season with Taylor and Cephus gone, and if his yards per catch average jumps up again as well. During his freshman year in 2017, he averaged 16.1 yards per reception but that fell the last two seasons (10.5 and 8.3 in 2018 and 2019, respectively). He has shown during his first three years in Madison that he can make contested catches. Could he make more plays downfield in that fashion during his final year in Madison?

Behind those two, walk-ons Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz found time on the field this season and carved out niches on both offense and special teams. They will enter their fifth years in the program.

Aron Cruickshank broke through on special teams as a dangerous kickoff returner, taking back two for touchdowns in 2019. He showed glimpses of an offensive breakout in Wildcat looks that included a pair of 27-yard gains -- one at Ohio State and a touchdown run in the home finale against Purdue. During practices, he has shown that he has solid hands. Now entering his third year, will he find more of a role in the passing game?

Behind those three, A.J. Abbott, Taj Mustapha, Cade Green and Emmet Perry will be names to watch during the spring and fall camp sessions open to the public to see what impression they can make. The latter two -- class of 2017 recruits from the Lone Star State -- have faced injuries during their time at UW. During 2018 spring camp practices, I liked how Abbott caught the ball. Can he and others emerge?

When asked on Dec. 27* about which young players had started to emerge during bowl prep practices, offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph called out Stephan Bracey. The true freshman redshirted this season but "has done some good things throughout the year and showed up,” according to the Wisconsin assistant.

In 2016, we saw Cephus and Taylor break out with playing time as true freshmen. Could we see something along those lines with in-state product Chimere Dike, Tennessee native Isaac Smith, or North Carolina wide out Devin Chandler -- the latter of which committed and sent in his National Letter of Intent (NLI) on the first day of the early signing period?

Walk-ons Cam Phillips, Cooper Nelson, Mike Gregoire and Jordan DiBenedetto also round out Ted Gilmore's room from last year's roster.

*Note: Rudolph's quotes and audio courtesy of CollegePressBox.com