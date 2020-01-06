WR Quintez Cephus Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

A couple of days after running back Jonathan Taylor announced his intention to forego his senior season, Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus announced on Monday morning that he will also declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me the talents to play the game of football," Cephus said in a video released on social media. "I want to thank my coaches, Coach (Paul) Chryst and Coach (Ted) Gilmore, for believing in me, a kid from Macon, Ga., who was a basketball player. I want to thank Coach Gilmore for being behind me through thick and thin and always having my back. I want to thank my teammates for all of the blood, sweat and tears that we've shared with each other. I want to thank my family for sticking with me and having my back through it all.

"I'm proud of what I've accomplished in college, and now I'm excited to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft."

Cephus emerged as Wisconsin's go-to target in the passing game during the 2019 season and allowed the offense to stretch opposing defenses with his big-play ability. He caught a team-high 59 receptions for 901 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.3 yards per catch.

In early August 2019, Cephus was found not guilty by a Dane County jury of two counts of sexual assault, one second-degree and one third-degree. He was suspended from the team a year prior under the UW Department of Athletics’ Student-Athlete Discipline Policy after those charges were filed and missed all of the 2018 season.

On Aug. 19, 2019, the University of Wisconsin-Madison reinstated him as a student, and he officially rejoined the football program later that day.

Cephus worked his way back onto the depth chart in the first week of the season, and he immediately made an impact. He reeled in six passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in his second game back against Central Michigan in September. The 6'1 wide out also recorded big games against Iowa (five catches, 94 yards, one touchdown), Purdue (five, 79, one), Minnesota (five, 114, one) and the second contest against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game (seven, 122).

Now testing the NFL waters, Cephus ends his Badgers' career with 93 receptions for 1,496 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 16.1 yards per catch.