WR Quintez Cephus on Wisconsin Pro Day Performance

MADISON, Wis. -- Inside the McClain Center on Wednesday, wide receiver Quintez Cephus showed that he was much faster than his 4.73-second 40-yard dash recorded at the NFL Scouting Combine.

In front of all 32 NFL teams during Wisconsin's Pro Day, Cephus ran an official 4.56-second 40-yard dash. It was the only testing drill the former Badger participated in, but he performed on-the-field work in running routes and catching passes.

"Today was great," Cephus said after Pro Day. "I felt at home to come out here in front of familiar faces and perform. That's what I'm used to doing, so it felt great. I felt like I had a really good day."

Here are more excerpts from Cephus' time with reporters from Wednesday afternoon:

*On focusing on lowering his 40-yard dash time:

"I had a couple more weeks to go out there and train again. I felt like I picked up some things to help me and just my emotions (were) a little bit better out here, and I was able to run a great time today."

*On what he would tell scouts if they asked about his 4.73-second 40-yard dash at the Combine:

"I'm a lot faster than that. My film, the football part of it, they know I can play football. So my film is what really speaks for itself. I was gonna come out here today and run a better time, and I did that. So not a lot of talking, but I just want to come out here and do that today. I was able to accomplish that."

*On the tips he gained between the combine and Pro Day for his 40-yard dash:

"Just stand down as much as I can, and that really was it. Pushing back and shooting myself down the field."

*On his confidence level:

"I feel great. I feel like I'm ready for what's up and coming. I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life and I'm studying the game every day and just continuing to better my skill. So when the time comes, I'll be able to be the best I could be on the field."

*On if he's heard if he's a Day 2, Day 3 draft pick, and if he pays attention to where he could go:

"No, I don't. The coaches and the scouts and the owners of teams know what they have in their minds, so I feel like everybody else, they just kind of, 'he say, she say.' I don't really pay attention to it. I just try to come out here and work as hard as I can every day."

*On how many interviews he did during the combine with teams, and if he's expecting to go on a lot of visits:

"I am. Between them coming here and me going there, I feel like I'm gonna have a lot of stuff going on. At the combine, it was crazy. I feel like I met with every team so it was exciting. It was an opportunity for me to show who I am, and that was great for me. So just excited about it."

*On if he's felt that he needed to convince any teams from a character standpoint that he would be a good fit for their organizations? Has it been an issue with the questions asked?

"No, I think everybody has dug deep into my background. They know who I am. They know the man I am. They know the teammate that I am. They know what I've brought to this program, so that wasn't really a big thing. They asked me a lot of questions, but it wasn't really as they understood who I was going into it."

