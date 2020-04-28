Quintez Cephus on Next Season's Wisconsin Wide Receivers

Quintez Cephus is now a Detroit Lion. The NFC North franchise selected the Wisconsin wide receiver in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday .

AllBadgers.com featured Cephus' path to the draft last week. In that conversation, we also discussed the Badgers' wide receiver room.

Gone will be Cephus -- who led the team in receptions (59), receiving yards (901) and touchdown catches (seven) in 2019 -- along with A.J. Taylor and Aron Cruickshank. Taylor exhausted his eligibility after four years at UW, unfortunately ending with a torn Achilles against Minnesota in the regular season finale.

In January, Cruickshank -- who scored one rushing touchdown and two via kickoff returns last year -- surprisingly announced his intention to transfer from the football program and later landed with Greg Schiano and Rutgers.

That leaves seniors Kendric Pryor, Danny Davis, Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz, among others to continue delivering a new precedent of production seen starting last year while transitioning to a new position coach in former Green Bay Packers assistant Alvis Gentry.

Pryor and Davis both were in the two-deep last year and made plays. The former caught 23 passes for 278 yards while also carrying the ball 13 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The latter was third on the team in receptions (30) but only averaged 8.3 yards per catch to go with a touchdown catch. Like Pryor, he did flash some ability in the rushing attack, gaining 110 yards on nine attempts that included a 17-yard score against Iowa in November.

Dunn and Krumholz each walked on to the program as part of the 2016 class and have played in all 14 games last season. However, they combined for just seven receptions in 2019, though Dunn scored two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing).

When asked who he feels in that receiver room will step up going forward -- especially in terms of some of the younger or more of the unproven players in that room -- Cephus noted the four Badger seniors, but also mentioned a redshirt freshman.

“I think we know that ‘KP’ and Danny are those guys and Jack Dunn and Krumholz have the most experience, in-game experience and I’ll look forward to them contributing and stepping up as leaders," Cephus said on April 21. "But Stephan Bracey, I think he is a young guy that will be able to show what he can do on the field next year."

Bracey, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports' composite rankings, redshirted during his first season in Madison as part of the 2019 class.

"He's a fast guy," Cephus said. "He can return punts, return kicks, and he'll be able to do some of those things that they won't have in ‘AC’ (Aron Cruickshank) that he brought to us last year.”

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time we have heard Bracey's name. During Rose Bowl media availability on Dec. 27, offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph was asked about young players that began to surface during bowl prep that had not received time on the field in 2019. He said Bracey "has done some good things throughout the year and showed up."

*Rudolph's quotes come courtesy of CollegePressBox.com