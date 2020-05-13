AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2021 Specialist Tyler Bittman Receives Walk-On Opportunity from Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

On Tuesday evening, 2021 kicker Tyler Bittman announced a walk-on offer from Wisconsin via social media.

Kohl's Kicking rates the Hartland (WI) Arrowhead product as a five-star recruit and the No. 19 kicker in the nation for the 2021 class. As noted in his profile for the site, as well as his Hudl film below, his kickoffs immediately stand out in terms of distance and hang time.

Bittman visited Wisconsin on March 1 during one of the program's junior days, as well as in October. Since April, he has also tweeted scholarship offers from Air Force and FCS programs Eastern Illinois and South Dakota.

Wisconsin currently does not have a projected kicker for a commit in the 2021 class. However, UW signed Neenah, Wis., specialists Jack Van Dyke and Blake Wilcox as walk-ons in the last two cycles.

More recent recruiting coverage from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best Wisconsin QB Performances in Paul Chryst Head Coaching Era

A new series breaks down some key performances by Badgers (and other players) since Chryst took over as head coach.

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

For Connor Allen, Playing for Wisconsin "Truly a Dream Come True"

A chat with the former punter and holder days after officially graduating from UW.

Jake Kocorowski

How Chris Orr Fits with the Carolina Panthers

A brief chat with SI's AllPanthers.com about the former Badgers linebacker and what he could bring to the NFC South.

Jake Kocorowski

Question of the Week: What are Your Wisconsin Football Tailgating Must-Haves?

We keep asking Wisconsin fans the "serious" questions here: Sauerkraut or no kraut with your brats or hot dogs, and did you bring the Secret Stadium Sauce?

Jake Kocorowski

by

akschaaf

Wisconsin Forward Cole Caufield Claims Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Big honors for the first-year Badger.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Celebrating Student-Athlete Graduates

A salute to those Badgers who juggled success in athletics and academics!

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com Mailbag: Wide receivers, Graham Mertz

Answering a couple of questions from the mailbag to kick off the week!

Jake Kocorowski

2021 Wisconsin Target Rod Moore Jr. Commits to Michigan

The Ohio native stays within the Big Ten but will play for Jim Harbaugh's program.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

Commit breakdowns. Top programs. Interviews and more! A look back at AllBadgers.com's coverage from the recruiting trail this week.

Jake Kocorowski

Five-Star Forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. Announces Top 10

The Badgers make the cut, along with some other top-tier programs.

Jake Kocorowski

by

akschaaf