2021 Specialist Tyler Bittman Receives Walk-On Opportunity from Wisconsin

On Tuesday evening, 2021 kicker Tyler Bittman announced a walk-on offer from Wisconsin via social media.

Kohl's Kicking rates the Hartland (WI) Arrowhead product as a five-star recruit and the No. 19 kicker in the nation for the 2021 class. As noted in his profile for the site, as well as his Hudl film below, his kickoffs immediately stand out in terms of distance and hang time.

Bittman visited Wisconsin on March 1 during one of the program's junior days, as well as in October. Since April, he has also tweeted scholarship offers from Air Force and FCS programs Eastern Illinois and South Dakota.

Wisconsin currently does not have a projected kicker for a commit in the 2021 class. However, UW signed Neenah, Wis., specialists Jack Van Dyke and Blake Wilcox as walk-ons in the last two cycles.

