Wisconsin welcomed 19 scholarship and two walk-on signees during the 2020 early signing period on Wednesday. An entire projected offensive line, some intriguing linebackers and quite the influx of in-state talent will head to Madison either in January or in the summer.

However, National Signing Day officially comes during the first Wednesday of February. Though many sent in their national letters of intent (NLIs) at this time, who could potentially be added to Wisconsin's class in less than two months? For the Badgers, it could potentially come at the running back position where two out-of-state players have already completed official visits to UW this year.

RB Jalen Berger

Rated a four-star player by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, the Ramsey, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep), native took an official visit to Wisconsin in November to take in the home contest agains rival Iowa.

Rivals ranks Berger as the No. 49 player overall and No. 3 all-purpose back in the country. As seen below, Wisconsin's coaching staff visited the standout prospect earlier this month.

Based on 247Sports' crystal ball rankings and Rivals' "FutureCast," it appears recruiting analysts predict Rutgers as Berger's landing spot, but it has been reported by both services that he will announce his decision at the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4.

RB Kevontre Bradford

Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, Bradford took one of his official visits to Wisconsin in late June on the same weekend as cornerback Max Lofy, outside linebacker Kaden Johnson and inside linebacker Preston Zachman. Both 247Sports and Rivals report that the only other official visit the Lone Star State product has taken has been to Ohio State during the fall.

247Sports composite rankings designate Bradford, a Lancaster, Tex., native, as the No. 136 player overall and No. 14 running back in the nation. According to the two major recruiting services, he has received offers from LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, and USC, among others.

Rivals' "FutureCast" shows Wisconsin as the program forecasted to potentially receive Bradford's services at the collegiate level, though 247Sports' analysts currently have 50% for UW while the other 50% is marked as "undecided."