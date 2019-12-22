A Look at Wisconsin 2021 Recruiting Targets

With most of the 2020 class signed, sealed and delivered for the Wisconsin Badgers during the early signing period, AllBadgers.com looks ahead to the next recruiting cycle and who could set themselves up to wear cardinal and white in the future.

After breaking down the current verbal commits for the 2021 class, here are a handful of names to potentially watch going forward both from within the state of Wisconsin and outside of it.

S Hunter Wohler

Of course, the key to Wisconsin's success starting three decades ago has come from keeping the top in-state talent within its borders.

Wohler, a Muskego native who helped the Warriors win the WIAA Division I State Championship in late November, claimed the Associated Press (AP) state player of the year honors and a unanimous AP first-team all-state selection as well.

247Sports, ESPN and Rivals rate the defensive back as a four-star talent, and the latter designates him as the No. 203 player overall and No. 6 safety in the country. 247Sports and Rivals report offers from Wisconsin, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Michigan, among others who hope to make an impression on the WFCA all-state safety.

OL Nolan Rucci

The younger brother of current Wisconsin true freshman Hayden Rucci, the Pennsylvania native carries four-star nods from 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. 247Sports' composite rankings currently designate him as a five-star recruit.

Rivals reports 24 offers for Nolan from the who's who of Power 5 powerhouses, including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State.

Hayden and Nolan's father, played at Penn State before moving on to an NFL career that included time with the New England Patriots.

DL Ryan Keeler

247Sports lists 21 offers, Rivals reports 20, for the La Grange Park, Ill. (Nazareth Academy), native that includes Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Both recruiting services forecast Keeler to play as a strong side defensive end at the next level, and Rivals' profile of the Illinois product shows he has visited Madison in July and September of 2019.

DL T.J. Bollers

All three recruiting services -- 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN -- hold the Tiffin, Ia. (Clear Creek Amana), native in high regard with four-star rankings. Rivals standalone rankings place the prep lineman as the No. 93 player overall and No. 5 strong side defensive end in the nation.

According to the two major recruiting services, Big Ten programs like Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota and Nebraska have offered Bollers, along with Washington and Florida. He visited Wisconsin in November when the Badgers faced Iowa in a West division showdown.

DE Darryl Peterson

The Akron, Ohio native plays for Archbishop Hoban, which is the same high school that produced current Wisconsin true freshman fullback Quan Easterling.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate him as a three-star recruit. The former two services note offers from Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa State, and West Virginia. For that matter, he visited the Mountaineers earlier this month and also announced offers from Alabama and Michigan State in the second week of December.