An Early Look at Wisconsin's 2021 Class

After 19 scholarship players signed this past week for Wisconsin's class of 2020, AllBadgers.com breaks down the seven verbal commitments for the next recruiting cycle.

1. OL J.P. Benzschawel

247Sports Composite: Four stars, 0.9254 rating; No. 191 player overall in the country, No. 25 offensive tackle in the country, No. 1 player in Wisconsin

247Sports: Four stars, 92 rating; No. 155 player overall in the country, No. 23 offensive tackle in the country, No. 1 player in Wisconsin

Rivals: Four stars, 5.8 rating; No. 132 player in the country, No. 16 offensive tackle in the country, No. 1 player in Wisconsin

ESPN: Four stars

The first verbal commitment for the 2021 class came from the Wisconsin legacy and Grafton, Wis., native in February. The last name should look familiar, as offensive lineman and older brother, Beau, finished his UW career a 2018 consensus first-team All-American and is now in the NFL. His brother, Luke, plays tight end on the Badgers and has missed the entire 2019 season due to a right leg injury.

2. ATH/RB Jackson Acker

247Sports Composite: Three stars, 0.8839 rating; No. 341 player overall in the country, No. 24 running back in the country, No. 3 player in Wisconsin

247Sports: Three stars, 89 rating; No. 290 player overall in the country, No. 22 running back in the country, No. 3 player in Wisconsin

Rivals: Three stars, 5.6 rating; No. 5 player in Wisconsin (listed as an athlete)

ESPN: Three stars

Reports came from 247Sports and Rivals Wisconsin's camp season about the Verona, Wis., standout verbally committing on June 9. According to WisSports.net, Acker ran for 929 yards on 8.2 yards per carry with 11 rushing touchdowns in eight games during the 2019 season.

He also claimed a 2019 all-state honorable mention by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA).

3. QB Deacon Hill

247Sports Composite: Three stars, 0.8155 rating; No. 1038 player overall in the country, No. 48 pro-style quarterback in the country, No. 100 player in California

247Sports: Three stars, 82 rating; No. 885 player overall in the country, No. 39 pro-style quarterback in the country, No. 88 player in California

Rivals: Two stars, 5.4 rating

ESPN: Three stars

Hill's Hudl profile lists the California quarterback at 6'4 and 225 pounds, and he verbally committed to UW on June 25. According to an article from the Santa Barbara News-Press, the signal caller finished the 2019 regular season with 22 touchdown passes and over 2,000 yards passing.

He helped guide his team in the postseason to the 2019 CIF-Southern Section championship game.

4. RB Loyal Crawford

247Sports Composite: Three stars, 0.8739 rating; No. 416 player overall in the country, No. 31 running back in the country, No. 4 player in Wisconsin

247Sports: Three stars, 87 rating; No. 379 player overall in the country, No. 30 running back in the country, No. 4 player in Wisconsin

Rivals: Three stars, 5.7 rating; No. 23 running back in the nation, No. 3 player in Wisconsin

ESPN: Three stars

Both Rivals and 247Sports list the Eau Claire (WI) Memorial standout's commitment date as Aug. 1. According to WisSports.net, Crawford rushed for 671 yards on 9.1 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns during the 2019 season.

5. OL Riley Mahlman

247Sports Composite: Four stars, 0.9206 rating; No. 212 player overall in the country, No. 27 offensive tackle in the country, No. 1 player in Minnesota

247Sports: Four stars, 92 rating; 148 player overall in the country, No. 21 offensive tackle in the country, No. 1 player in Minnesota

Rivals: Three stars, 5.7 rating; No. 37 offensive tackle in the nation, No. 2 player in Minnesota

ESPN: Four stars, 83 rating; No. 171 player overall in the country, No. 20 offensive tackles; No. 13 regional, No. 1 player in Minnesota

In September, the Minnesota native jumped on the Wisconsin offer and became the fifth verbal commitment of the 2021 class. Mahlman camped at UW during the summer, and according to Rivals, the lineman also received offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Ohio State.

6. LB Bryan Sanborn

247Sports Composite: Three stars, 0.8814 rating; No. 357 player overall in the country, No. 13 inside linebacker in the country, No. 10 player in Illinois

247Sports: Four stars, 90 rating; 232 player overall in the country, No. 8 inside linebacker in the country, No. 5 player in Illinois

Rivals: Three stars, 5.6 rating; No. 20 inside linebacker in the nation, No. 17 player in Illinois

ESPN: Three stars

The sixth verbal commitment for this class, Sanborn announced his decision on Dec. 13. Rivals lists 14 offers for the Lake Zurich, Ill., native, including opportunities to play at the next level from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Virginia. 247Sports' profile of the prep linebacker also lists an offer from Michigan.

Sanborn's older brother, Jack, currently starts for the Badgers at inside linebacker. As expected, he was excited with the news:

7. OLB Ayo Adebogun

247Sports Composite: Three stars, 0.8689 rating; No. 483 player overall in the country, No. 28 weak side defensive end in the country, No. 5 player in Wisconsin

247Sports: Three stars, 86 rating; 542 player overall in the country, No. 5 weak side defensive end in the country, No. 5 player in Wisconsin

Rivals: Three stars, 5.7 rating; No. 26 outside linebacker in the nation, No. 4 player in Wisconsin

On Dec. 15, both Rivals and 247Sports reported the news of the Mequon, Wis. (Homestead), product verbally committing to Wisconsin.

Both Rivals and 247Sports designate Adebogun as a high three-star talent and one of the top five players in the state for the 2021 class. The former lists him as an outside linebacker, while the latter designates him as a weak-side defensive end in their respective player profiles.

According to WisSports.net, he registered 75 tackles, 31 for loss, along with 16 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2019 on way to all-state honors by the WFCA and Associated Press (first- and second-team selections, respectively).