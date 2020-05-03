With all the recruiting news and commitments recently across college football, Wisconsin still holds as a top-25 class as of May 3. 247Sports composite rankings hold them at No. 14, while Rivals designates them as No. 15.

As the month of May begins, we stand about month away from when Wisconsin normally starts to welcome recruits for official visits. However, we do not know if those will change due to the COVID-19 pandemic and any orders set forth by the state, NCAA, Big Ten Conference or university.

Head coach Paul Chryst and his program currently have 10 oral commits for the class, but which positions could the Badgers continue to look at in piecing together the rest of what could be another dynamic group of eventual signees?

Wide receivers

Seniors in this position group include Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz. Behind them is an unproven group that includes scholarship players Taj Mustapha, A.J. Abbott, Stephan Bracey, Cade Green and Emmet Perry. True freshmen entering Wisconsin this season include early enrollee Chimere Dike, Devin Chandler and Isaac Smith.

However, the 2021 class currently does not have an oral commit for wide receivers. Markus Allen, who was offered on March 1 during one of Wisconsin's junior days, recently committed to Michigan. Jaylin Noel, who previously had Wisconsin in his top six programs as of February, recently narrowed his focus to Iowa State and Nebraska.

It should be interesting to see which receivers new position coach Alvis Whitted -- who mentored All-Americans Rashard Higgins, Michael Gallup and Preston Williams while at Colorado State -- targets as he begins his time in Madison.

Defensive Line

Wisconsin will see Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk exhaust their eligibility at the end of next season. Like wide receiver, Wisconsin does not currently have a commitment projected to play for Inoke Breckterfield's room. That being said, the classes of 2019 and 2020 have produced five linemen on this side of the ball.

On April 1, Wisconsin dished out offers to three-star prospect Marquise Brunson and Mike Jarvis. AllBadgers.com caught up with the three-star recruit from Medford, N.J. native days later about his thoughts on the offer. Though he stated at the time he did not have a No. 1 program, he believed UW was "definitely towards the top."

Outside Linebacker

Noah Burks currently is the only redshirt senior for next season, and Wisconsin will also have Izayah Green-May, Jaylan Franklin, Spencer Lytle, Nick Herbig, Kaden Johnson and Aaron Witt in Bobby April III's room beyond 2020. The latter three came as part of UW's latest recruiting class that was signed in December.

Wisconsin also has a current oral commitment from in-state standout Ayo Adebogun, who is being recruited for the position. Maybe the only reason to include this group in this article at the moment revolves around who has set up official visits in highly-touted standouts Darryl Peterson and T.J. Bollers, both of whom are slated to head to Madison the second weekend of June when we last spoke with them earlier this year.

Cornerback

Wisconsin's cornerbacks appear deep heading into this upcoming season, especially those players who have game time experience. Caesar Williams is the lone senior from this group, though Faion Hicks, Rachad Wildgoose, Semar Melvin, Donte Burton and Deron Harrell all have starts under their belt in the past two years. Along with 2019 signee Dean Engram, UW signed Max Lofy in December.

For 2021, cornerback Robert Regan Jr. released his top seven schools in April. Rated a high three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, the two recruiting services report an official visit date of June 5 for the Orange, Calif. (Lutheran), product.

AllBadgers.com is supposed to catch up with Regan during the last week of May.

There is also Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (University School), corner Ricardo Hallman. Rated a four-star corner by 247Sports and Rivals, he holds 16 reported offers by the former recruiting service that includes Arkansas, Louisville, Michigan and Penn State.