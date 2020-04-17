"The Time was Right" for 2021 RB Antwan Roberts to Commit to Wisconsin

Pope John Paul II head coach Justin Geisinger has coached Antwan Roberts since he was a freshman in high school. He knew his first-year player had the potential to be special early on, taking the place of a senior due to injury and starting a couple of games.

As Geisinger explained, no matter how much one may or may not know about the game of football when watching from the stands, you can usually pick out a high-level FBS-caliber player like Roberts.

"Even if you don't know anything about the game, you can kind of say, ‘That kid’s a little different than everyone else,'" Geisinger told AllBadgers.com on Tuesday evening. "Looking at the way they move, the way they play, and we kind of saw that from Antwan pretty early on."

On Tuesday afternoon, Roberts publicly announced that he had verbally committed to Wisconsin, becoming the tenth player for the program's 2021 class.

“Wisconsin was my favorite school for a long time, and with this quarantine stuff, I had a lot of time to really think on my decisions and just really decide what was the best decision for me," Roberts said on Thursday. "I just thought the time was right. Everything just felt right, so I went ahead and committed.”

Roberts acknowledged that he gave the news to UW last week on April 9. He spoke with running backs coach John Settle and inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad, along with head coach Paul Chryst.

"Coach Chryst told me he was happy, and the running back recruiting was done," Roberts said. "He said he was ready to get me up there, too. He was pumped up about me committing, and he's excited.”

Roberts previously visited Wisconsin the weekend of Nov. 23 last season, the team's home finale. That experience played a role in selling the program to the Hendersonville, Tenn., native.

“They played Purdue, and when I had landed in the city, I hadn't met a coach. I hadn’t seen the facilities yet. I just saw the state, and everything was real beautiful. It was nice up there. It's on a lake. The people, they were kind.

“Then, it's time for me to go and talk to the coaches and things, and I'm talking to them. The coaches, we’re talking and they liked me, and I liked them. Then, I see the game and the atmosphere from the fans, and they were loud and into it, and it was just a cool place. They're known for great running backs, so all that added up, made me commit to Wisconsin.”

Geisinger and his high school coaching staff took a trip up to Wisconsin to during the spring of 2018. Roberts recalled some follows on social media from the UW coaching staff and recruiting assistants thereafter, which he believes was "the first time they had their eye" on him.

Then after his sophomore season, though still early in the recruiting process, he announced the offer from the Badgers in May 2019 after Bostad took a trip down to his school.

There is also a connection to the Wisconsin staff for Geisinger, a Vanderbilt offensive lineman who played in the NFL in the mid-to-late 2000s. From Pittsburgh, he was coached at Mt. Lebanon by current UW assistant Chris Haering, someone whom he believes had the biggest impact on him personally and is likely the biggest reason why he is a high school football coach.

For that matter, Geisinger and current UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard were also briefly teammates with the Buffalo Bills during the 2005 season as rookies.

The former NFL lineman turned high school head coach described the "rich history" of Wisconsin producing running backs and "it being kind of a blue collar, hard-nosed type of program."

"They want high-character kids there," Geisinger said. 'I think all those things kind of fit Antwan and fit what he wanted. Not to mention, it being a great, academic state school as well, coming from a high-academic school where we’re at right now.

"I think those things combined with his unofficial visit -- I know he had an official visit scheduled for June, but with all the uncertainty right now, and not knowing if it would be pushed back or delayed -- I think he kind of knew after having some time to sit down and talk with his family the last couple weeks. He called me this past Friday and said, ‘I think this is it. This is what I want to do.’

"I think he made the right decision."

Roberts appears to bring a variety of skillsets to the table. Pope John Paul II runs a multiple-spread offense that utilizes mostly a gap scheme that involves counters, powers and power reads. The head coach praised his pupil for being "a natural ball carrier" with his vision, instincts and speed in the open field.

Geisinger also complimented Roberts' improvement in catching the ball out of the backfield and working on his pass protection.

The prep standout, who is currently designated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, echoed similar feelings.

“The passing game, I can run every route in the route tree if need be," Roberts said. "Passing pro, I pass pro for the quarterback. I know every pass protection and running downhill, I can run through the tackles and do dives if that's what the coach needs. Getting me out in open field, I can do sweeps and such things like that. I can catch screens and (with) my patience, I can wait to set it up and just for the right time, so I feel like they use me in different ways or different situations.”

According to Roberts, Wisconsin has said it wants to use him in a similar manner in getting the back behind its offensive lineman in heading downhill between the tackles or getting out into open space.

As Geisinger noted how Roberts committed more to the classroom and the program's weight room in the past year, he believes there will be even more growth once he gets to Madison.

“He's a big, long kid," Geisinger said. "You see it. He's 6’1.5, 6’2, 190-195 pounds right now. You look at him physically. and he’s still lean and he’s still long, and you're like, ‘Dang, he could hold at least another 20 pounds, probably more.’ I know from a standpoint of Wisconsin, they like big, strong backs, and he's a guy that can fit that mold for sure so it's gonna be fun to watch him develop. I mean, obviously, I'm fortunate to keep him for one more year so looking forward to that from our end.

"Once he leaves us, I think being in a full-time program or from the training table, nutrition standpoint, strength and conditioning standpoint, just watching him continue to develop at a program like Wisconsin is going to be really, really exciting to watch because I think his best football is way ahead of him still.”