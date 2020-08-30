Each week, AllBadgers.com will round up all the recruiting news related to Wisconsin athletics that was covered in the past week. For simplicity sake, let's call it "Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap."

Checking In on Badgers' Commits 2020 Seasons

Some future Wisconsin players have seen their senior seasons delayed for months, while others are able to play now or relatively soon.

AllBadgers.com wanted to check in on those that can be on the field right now, and through a couple of games, running back commit Antwan Roberts certainly has started off strong.

Hendersonville (TN) Pope John Paul II head coach Justin Geisinger told AllBadgers.com on Saturday that through two games, Roberts has already carried the ball 54 times for 384 yards (7.1 yards per attempt) with nine touchdowns.

Pope John Paul II is currently 2-0. It kicked off the year with a 42-7 win over Smyrna, and as recently reported by the Nashville Tennessean's Mike Organ, it fought off Lipscomb for a 28-21 win on Friday.

That Lipscomb team, for that matter, is coached by Trent Dilfer. The former NFL quarterback said some nice things to say about Roberts, as seen in the linked article above from the Nashville Tennessean.

Roberts, a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, committed to Wisconsin on April 14.

For projected outside linebacker T.J. Bollers, his final season at Tiffin (IA) Clear Creek Amana started off with a 28-27 loss to Mount Pleasant. However, the Wisconsin commit recorded one solo tackle and four assisted tackles on the defensive side of the ball, along with catching two passes for 17 yards on on offense.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all currently designate Bollers as a four-star recruit.

Another outside linebacker commit, Darryl Peterson, and Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban rolled to a 49-0 win over Reigning Sports Academy on Friday night.

Ed. note: Big thanks to Geisinger and Clear Creek Amana head coach Gabe Bakker for sending on the stats of Roberts and Bollers, respectively.

2021 WR Target Announces His Decision

One potential target for Wisconsin's 2021 class is off the board, as Tomball (TX) Memorial wide receiver Joseph Manjack announced his commitment to Washington State on Friday.

247Sports composite rankings hold Manjack as a three-star recruit and No. 175 wide receiver in the country for this recruiting cycle.

Wisconsin currently has one wide receiver commit for the 2021 class in Skyler Bell, who announced his decision to play for the Badgers earlier this month.