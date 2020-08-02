AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

Jake Kocorowski

Each week, AllBadgers.com will round up all the recruiting news related to Wisconsin athletics that was covered in the past week. For simplicity sake, let's call it "Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap."

Wisconsin Sends Official Offers to Recruits

On Saturday, SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr. explained what official offers mean, and some 2021 commits publicly tweeted those earlier this weekend. Here is how UW's design looks, courtesy of projected outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun:

Badgers Offer 2022, 2023 Standouts

On Friday, 2022 prospect Avery Powell announced an offer from UW.

A Jersey City, N.J. (St. Peters Prep), native, 247Sports designates Powell as a three-star prospect. However, ESPN rates him as a four-star talent and the No. 285 player in the country for the 2022 class.

247Sports reports 19 offers already for the rising high school junior. Those reported opportunities come from such Power Five programs like Arkansas, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

In the 2023 class, Georgia already holds a commitment from Treyuan Webb. However, he announced an offer from the Badgers on July 30.

Though technically unranked by 247Sports and Rivals, both recruiting services list the Jacksonville, Fla. (Trinity Christian Academy), native as an athlete and report 35 offers already. Programs that have provided opportunities to play at the next level include Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State.

Wisconsin Misses Out on 2021, 2022 Targets

The football program did not hear good news this past week pertaining to two recruits.

On Monday, 2021 tight end Gunnar Helm announced his commitment to Texas.

Wisconsin already has one tight end commit in Hilliard (OH) Bradley's Jack Pugh. However, the program has now missed out on adding a second to the class this summer in Helm but also current Oregon pledge Terrance Ferguson.

Then on Tuesday, 2022 in-state prospect Jerry Cross tweeted that he would play in the Big Ten for his collegiate career -- just not in Madison.

247Sports and ESPN designate Cross, a Milwaukee (WI) Rufus King standout, as a four-star prospect for the 2022 class. The latter recruiting service rates him the highest as the No. 181 overall player and No. 24 wide receiver in the country for that particular recruiting cycle.

Here's 2021 QB Commit Deacon Hill Throwing a Football

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin Unveils Official Offers to Class of 2021

Looking at what the Badgers are sending some 2021 recruits.

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: August 2

From national news down to the Big Ten, ACC, Big-12 and more!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Prospect Avery Powell

The Badgers extend an opportunity to yet another New Jersey prospect.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin the 'Favorite' to Win Big Ten West by cleveland.com Media Poll

More preseason polls from Big Ten media not affiliated with Sports Illustrated publishers.

Jake Kocorowski

by

MatthewMcGavic

Wisconsin QB Jack Coan Selected to Manning Award Watch List

The Badgers' QB1 with yet another early honor.

Jake Kocorowski

Reports: Big Ten Letter Discusses 'Preseason Camp' Start 'Decision,' Policies

Reported news about the conference and timing for fall camps to commence.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2023 Georgia Commit

An early 2023 offer to a Florida standout who is committed to an SEC program.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin QB Russell Wilson Makes NFL Top 100 List

A list of top players in the league includes the former Badger QB as a top-five standout.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin LB T.J. Watt Makes NFL Top 100 List

The second Watt brother to make the list.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 Prospect Jerry Cross Commits to Penn State

Wisconsin misses out on one of six key in-state targets for the 2022 class.

Jake Kocorowski