Each week, AllBadgers.com will round up all the recruiting news related to Wisconsin athletics that was covered in the past week. For simplicity sake, let's call it "Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap."

Wisconsin Sends Official Offers to Recruits

On Saturday, SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr. explained what official offers mean, and some 2021 commits publicly tweeted those earlier this weekend. Here is how UW's design looks, courtesy of projected outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun:

Badgers Offer 2022, 2023 Standouts

On Friday, 2022 prospect Avery Powell announced an offer from UW.

A Jersey City, N.J. (St. Peters Prep), native, 247Sports designates Powell as a three-star prospect. However, ESPN rates him as a four-star talent and the No. 285 player in the country for the 2022 class.

247Sports reports 19 offers already for the rising high school junior. Those reported opportunities come from such Power Five programs like Arkansas, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

In the 2023 class, Georgia already holds a commitment from Treyuan Webb. However, he announced an offer from the Badgers on July 30.

Though technically unranked by 247Sports and Rivals, both recruiting services list the Jacksonville, Fla. (Trinity Christian Academy), native as an athlete and report 35 offers already. Programs that have provided opportunities to play at the next level include Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State.

Wisconsin Misses Out on 2021, 2022 Targets

The football program did not hear good news this past week pertaining to two recruits.

On Monday, 2021 tight end Gunnar Helm announced his commitment to Texas.

Wisconsin already has one tight end commit in Hilliard (OH) Bradley's Jack Pugh. However, the program has now missed out on adding a second to the class this summer in Helm but also current Oregon pledge Terrance Ferguson.

Then on Tuesday, 2022 in-state prospect Jerry Cross tweeted that he would play in the Big Ten for his collegiate career -- just not in Madison.

247Sports and ESPN designate Cross, a Milwaukee (WI) Rufus King standout, as a four-star prospect for the 2022 class. The latter recruiting service rates him the highest as the No. 181 overall player and No. 24 wide receiver in the country for that particular recruiting cycle.

Here's 2021 QB Commit Deacon Hill Throwing a Football