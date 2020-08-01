Wisconsin Offers 2022 Prospect Avery Powell
Jake Kocorowski
On Friday, 2022 prospect Avery Powell announced an offer from the Wisconsin Badgers.
A Jersey City, N.J. (St. Peters Prep) native, 247Sports designates Powell as a three-star prospect. However, ESPN rates him as a four-star talent and the No. 285 player in the country overall in the 2022 class.
247Sports reports 19 offers already for the rising high school junior. Those reported opportunities come from such Power Five programs like Arkansas, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Powell's Hudl profile lists him as a 5'11, 170-pound wide receiver/cornerback. All three recruiting services, including Rivals, project him as a cornerback.
Of course, Wisconsin picked up a commitment from defensive lineman Mike Jarvis -- a 2021 standout from Medford, N.J. (Shawnee) -- earlier this year. "The Garden State" has recently produced such Badger running backs signees like Jonathan Taylor and Jalen Berger for the 2017 and 2019 classes, respectively.
Follow AllBadgers.com on Twitter and Facebook for updates, analysis and more!
More Recent Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com
- 2022 In-State Prospect Jerry Cross Commits to Penn State
- Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap
- Wisconsin 2021 Football Recruiting Rankings as of July 26
- Catching Up with Wisconsin QB Commit Deacon Hill
- 2022 Lineman Billy Schrauth on Recruiting Process, Wisconsin
- Wisconsin LB Commit Bryan Sanborn Selected to Butkus Award High School Watch List
2020 Wisconsin Watch List Candidates
- Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn: Chuck Bednarik Award watch list and Butkus Award watch list
- Quarterback Jack Coan: Davey O'Brien Award watch list, Maxwell Trophy watch list and Manning Award watch list
- Running back Nakia Watson: Doak Walker Award watch list
- Tight end Jake Ferguson: John Mackey Award watch list
- Safety Eric Burrell: Jim Thorpe Award watch list and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
- Offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen: Outland Trophy watch list
- Safety Madison Cone: Wuerffel Trophy watch list