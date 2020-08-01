Wisconsin Offers 2022 Prospect Avery Powell

On Friday, 2022 prospect Avery Powell announced an offer from the Wisconsin Badgers.

A Jersey City, N.J. (St. Peters Prep) native, 247Sports designates Powell as a three-star prospect. However, ESPN rates him as a four-star talent and the No. 285 player in the country overall in the 2022 class.

247Sports reports 19 offers already for the rising high school junior. Those reported opportunities come from such Power Five programs like Arkansas, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Powell's Hudl profile lists him as a 5'11, 170-pound wide receiver/cornerback. All three recruiting services, including Rivals, project him as a cornerback.

Of course, Wisconsin picked up a commitment from defensive lineman Mike Jarvis -- a 2021 standout from Medford, N.J. (Shawnee) -- earlier this year. "The Garden State" has recently produced such Badger running backs signees like Jonathan Taylor and Jalen Berger for the 2017 and 2019 classes, respectively.

