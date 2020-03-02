Future Badger Breakdown: 2021 OLB Ayo Adebogun

December became a huge month for Wisconsin's 2021 class, as it received verbal commitments from linebacker Bryan Sanborn, four-star safety Hunter Wohler and outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun.

Basic info

Public Commitment Date: Dec. 16, 2019

Ht./Wt. (according to Hudl profile): 6'3, 205 pounds (though according to Mequon Homestead head coach Dave Keel in January, he believed Adebogun was up to around 215)

Hometown: Mequon, Wis.

Offers (according to 247Sports): One

Number of Wisconsin 2021 Commits: Eight

2019 Stats (according to WisSports.Net): 75 tackles, 31 for loss, along with 16 sacks and three forced fumbles

Accolades: 2019 large school all-state honors by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) and a second-team all-state selection by the Associated Press.

Star rankings

247Sports composite: Three-stars, 0.8688 rating; No. 487 player in the country, No. 28 weak-side defensive end in nation; No. 5 player in Wisconsin

247Sports: Three-stars; 86 rating; No. 690 player overall, No. 36 weak-side defensive end in nation; No. 5 player in Wisconsin

ESPN: Three-stars

Rivals: Three-stars, 5.7 rating; No. 29 outside linebacker in nation; No. 4 player in Wisconsin

What Made Adebogun Decide to Commit to Wisconsin:

“I felt like, everywhere that I've been, like of all the coaches and everywhere that I talk to, and I think that Wisconsin was the most genuine and they just really want me here," Adebogun told AllBadgers.com on Feb. 24. "The support here is just insane. Everybody loves me, everybody wants me to come there. I mean, the players that are already there and the players that are coming up, to stay in contact with me, and they're all so excited that I'm coming. So I think that Wisconsin just has the most support that I’ve ever seen.”

From the Coach

Mequon (WI) Homestead head coach Dave Keel recalled Adebogun first standing out during his sophomore year in 2018, working as a member of the scout team during a playoff run that eventually ended with the WIAA Division 2 state championship.

“The scout team guys go full speed against our guys," Keel told AllBadgers.com in January. "It’s full speed on the line of scrimmage -- and we don't tackle quarterbacks or running backs to the ground during those sessions -- but it was becoming really apparent that we were having a tough time with our No. 1 offensive line blocking him.

"He was really special. In fact, we had to tone him down a little bit when he got to the quarterback because we didn’t want our quarterbacks to get whacked. So he really popped onto our radar during that five-week playoff run his sophomore year, that, ‘Hey, we have something really special.’ So we started to mention him to all the coaches that came through and talked about his upside and all the positives that he brought to the table.”

Strengths

According to Adebogun:

“Just leadership. Being a leader is a big part at Homestead that we take pride in there. So I just like leading the team and doing things, setting examples and stuff. That's off the field and on the field. Especially on the field, the gameplay and my intensity that I bring to the team. I mean they all just love it, I love it, so I think those two are big.”

According to Keel:

“He uses his hands exceptionally well, and then his quickness. As an offensive lineman pass sets, he's able to go either outside or inside, get the o-lineman’s hands off of him and just burst around the corner. Or if his responsibility’s to stunt into the B-gap, he's extremely athletic, able to do that.”

Potential Areas of Improvement

According to Adebogun:

“I think learning the position more is something that I really think I can improve on. Because honestly my junior year, yeah, I had the physicality, I had the mentality for it, but I was just running. I was just running past people because no one could like keep up with the speed, but I really want to learn how to use certain moves and do certain, different things that college players do.”

According to Keel:

"Well, I think probably No. 1, he's exceptionally lean. He needs to put some good weight on, which he's doing. He’s working hard in the weight room. He’s probably up to about 215 now. By the time the Badgers put him on the field, he'll probably be 235 or so. So we're hoping that he puts on five to seven pounds of muscle from now till the start of our season next August.”

How Wisconsin plans to use Adebogun

Though he may play with his hand in the ground at the prep level, Adebogun told AllBadgers.com that the plan is to play outside linebacker once he gets to Madison.

"Pretty much with the speed and my physicality and things, they say how they envision me being just like Zack Baun," Adebogun said. "Just with the speed and being able to rush and sometimes drop into coverage is what they envision me doing."

In late January, and as noted by AllBadgers.com. Keel pictured Adebogun as a Baun-like player.

"He's a really good athlete on the outside of a 3-4 defense, which of course Coach (Jim) Leonhard and then the Badgers play in," Keel said. "That's I think the kind of position, bringing him from most anywhere. He's got great quickness and an incredible burst, which is the kind of thing that stands out in his highlight tape, I think, and for us, it stood out all the time.”

