Wisconsin Offers 2021 Recruit Beau Freyler

Jake Kocorowski

Before the weekend hit, 2021 recruit Beau Freyler announced he had received an offer from Wisconsin. 

Freyler is listed as a three-star athlete by 247Sports standalone ratings. The recruiting service reports 23 offers for the Colorado Springs, Colo. (Pine Creek), native. Those include Power 5 programs Arizona, Iowa State, Michigan State, Nebraska and Washington State.

His Hudl profile lists him at 6'2 and 195 pounds and playing free safety, running back and wide receiver.

If the high school sounds familiar, that is because that is the high school program that produced 2020 Wisconsin signee Max Lofy. He let his feelings known about the offer to his former teammate shortly thereafter:

AllBadgers.com has reached out to Freyer to confirm which position he is being recruited for by Wisconsin. 247Sports lists him as an athlete, while Rivals designates him as a safety.

