Wisconsin offers 2022 QB Brady Allen

On Friday, 2022 quarterback Brady Allen announced an offer from Wisconsin. According to his tweet from Dec. 4, he completed 62.2% of his throws for 2,671 yards with 31 touchdown passes during his sophomore season in 2019.

Both 247Sports and Rivals report five already for the Midwestern signal caller from Fort Branch, Ind. (Gibson Southern). In-state programs Indiana and Purdue, along with Cincinnati and Virginia Tech have presented opportunities for Allen early in his recruiting process.

According to 247Sports and Rivals as well, Wisconsin has offered just two quarterbacks for its 2022 class -- Allen and Devin Brown from Gilbert, Ariz. (Queen Creek). Brown recently received offers from Iowa State and Arizona.

Below are highlights from Allen's sophomore season, which includes some impressive throws. Be sure to read more from BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara ($) and 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong ($).

New commitment coming for 2020?

Also on Friday, some excitement on social media grew when director of player personnel Saeed Khalif, along with quality control recruiting assistants Jensen Gebhardt and Warren Herring, tweeted what has become a sort of "bat signal" for when a recruit has verbally committed to Wisconsin.

The player is still unknown to the public. Wisconsin currently holds 20 scholarship commits for the class of 2020, 19 of which signed with the program during December's early signing period. Four-star running back Jalen Berger announced his decision to attend UW during the All-American Bowl earlier this month.

Stay tuned for more from AllBadgers.com once news breaks.